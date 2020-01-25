advertisement

MovieWeb’s Kevin Burwick is right to call Taika Waititi a breath of fresh air because the director’s style and approach to films has been something many people can easily agree with what many people want. At this point, unfortunately, it will likely be a while before we see what he can do with a full-length Star Wars feature. At the moment, Taika is a busy guy who, thanks to Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, is in great demand when it comes to making a film. His previous contributions to Star Wars have also made him a popular name in the Hollywood elite since he directed The Mandalorian finale and spoke to the droid IG-11 in a kind of heroic sacrifice that made the droid one of the most memorable parts of the Show. It’s not a problem to make him the next Star Wars director, as he’s now one of the biggest names in business and his work speaks for itself. As far as available, it could take some time for something to develop, but Disney is already in talks to win him over for another project and possibly win him over as one of the most famous directors the franchise has ever seen, especially the latter Time.

It’s too easy to talk about the current Star Wars directors who did well and didn’t perform as well as people expected or interested in. Taika does his own thing most of the time, but luckily he knows how to take care of the fans while expressing his own vision as he seems to be more in touch with the fans and therefore able to do better read what she wants to do see. Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican has an interesting attitude towards Taika that could prove to be revealing. It is very true that some of his ideas are quite out there and could astonish and mystify people in a big way, but overall, since the finale, at least so far, he has also impressed a lot of fans when it comes to Star Wars of The Mandalorian was nothing short of brilliant, even if it played for a few of the characters across the redemption sheet. In fact, it is a great hope that he will be invited to The Mandalorian in season 2 to see what else he can do and what kind of magic he can work with the series again.

In the meantime, the idea of ​​fully including him in the Star Wars franchise is an idea that many people want to endorse and that they are hopeful to get ahead. There is a possibility that things may not go as fans want them to, but this goes without saying because fans are moody about movies, and this is doubly true when it comes to Star Wars fans who unfortunately tend to share in the sense of “real” fans and those who are only interested in the special effects. The truth is that there is no such thing as a “real” Star Wars fan, since everything you really need to be a Star Wars fan is ready for you to really LOVE the movies. You don’t have to love them, you don’t have to worship a movie about others, you just HAVE to LIKE them to be a fan. Kofi Outlaw of Comic Book has a lot more to say about this. And since it’s so easy to like the kind of movies Taika is staging, it’s just as easy to see everything he can on the screen as he hasn’t deliberately failed many people so far and even He did his part with his films to do justice to the fans. Obviously, believing that it would be a great addition to the Star Wars stable is something Disney agrees to, and many fans are already hoping it will come true in the next few years.

But back to the whole idea of ​​not seeing this for a while, as sad as it is. Star Wars is taking a break this year and we may not know for sure until 2021 next year, because the release of one or two films a year has burned out the franchise a bit and left a little behind. Many people feel a little overwhelmed , That doesn’t mean we won’t see Star Wars material this year, but we won’t see anything on the big screen. Since Taika is a busy man, he is unlikely to start producing until next year. So it can be said with certainty that it is a great choice for the Maushaus, but also someone they will have. Wait until you can start producing another film.

