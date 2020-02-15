With an Oscar for the best-adapted script, the kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi becomes one of the most sought-after artists in Hollywood.

His next project – Thor: Love and Thunder – is just starting in Australia, but his next appearance could already be pending.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP and Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

There are rumors that kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi is teaming up with New Pope star Jude Law for a satirical television show about Hollywood.

There are rumors that he is teaming up with New Pope star Jude Law for a satirical television show about Hollywood.

A source said Variety that Waititi is in talks to work on Showtime’s upcoming limited series titled The Auteur. The show is said to have been told from the perspective of an eccentric author – a filmmaker whose style and control over all elements of a film’s production makes it unique.

If the rumors are true, he might be able to wear several hats for this production, much like he did for Jojo Rabbit, in which he wrote, directed, and starred.

The point of sale reported that he may be on board as the executive producer and director of a handful of episodes and as a co-author.

Law, who was preparing to shoot the new film Fantastic Beasts, the third prequel for the Harry Potter franchise, is also believed to have been the executive producer of the project and the main character.

In addition to working with Australian Chris Hemsworth on the Marvel film, Waititi would be busy for the foreseeable future.

RICHARD SHOTWELL / AP

His IMDB profile lists a variety of projects that have been officially announced, including directing a television series on time travel called Time Bandits and writing Flash Gordon. He recently worked with Michael Fassbender on Searchlight Pictures’ Dramedy Next Goal Wins.

These rumors had yet to be confirmed.