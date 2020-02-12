Tae Dye by Maddie & Tae and Josh Kerr initially found common ground, as many musicians do: through their songwriting.

Kerr is a musician, songwriter, and producer who has worked with Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, and Abby Anderson and also co-wrote Maddie & Tae’s “Bathroom Floor”. Of course, Dye and Kerr became friends through meetings like those for the latter piece, though it took time to define their relationship.

“I call it the” Friends Don’t “dance,” says Dye Taste of Country, referring to a Maddie & Tae song. “We first met and I think I put a label on it four months later. You’re trying to resist love and it’s like ‘Gotcha!'”

The couple’s relationship first appeared on Instagram in April 2018, and the couple became engaged on September 2, 2019. Dye posted a series of photos on Instagram with the current proposal, as well as her kiss on Kerr and her playful jump on his back , “I can’t wait to love you forever, Joshua Peter Kerr,” she wrote along with the cute snapshots, while Kerr himself wrote on his Instagram: “Bought the house. Got the ring. Asked her father. Got the girl . ” “along with two ring emojis.

Dye had an exuberant bachelor party (planned by Marlow, of course) in early February before her upcoming wedding. However, now that they are engaged, Dye and Kerr have no plans to end the collaboration.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure how it would go on. I had been in relationships wherever they were in music and I didn’t want anything to cross. I said, ‘You are doing your thing and I will do it mine, “she said to the boat in October 2019.” But it was effortless with Josh. I think the reason is that we started writing before we were ever in a relationship or thinking about it.

“The written relationship was there and then the real relationship came,” she adds. “It just feels natural.”