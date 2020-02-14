“We are ready to say this is a terrible investment.”

This is the clear conclusion of the asset manager T. Rowe Price Inc. about his WeWork investment.

In his annual 10K report, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, T. Rowe Price

explained how investing in the office leasing startup in 2014 turned into a “debacle” that resulted in “oversized headaches and disappointments”.

WeWork was bleeding, saw a slump in valuations last year, scrapped the highly anticipated IPO, and eventually sold a majority stake to SoftBank Group

in a deal that co-founded and CEO Adam Neumann ousted.

In the submission, T. Rowe Price said WeWork has consistently refused to listen to her advice.

“The key to our investment was understanding WeWork management that it would slow the company’s rapid growth and instead focus on developing a more sustainable business strategy,” said T. Rowe Price. “They followed our advice for a few months, but new investors soon came who convinced management to step on the gas again.”

“Massive losses soon followed, but the CEO promised that profitability was just around the corner. We didn’t take his word for it and told WeWork management that we weren’t happy with the eroding corporate governance. “

After selling about half of the original investment through sales in 2017 and 2019, “We also had a preliminary deal in early 2019 to sell our remaining shares to a major investor. Unfortunately, WeWork management had to approve the transaction and they declined. ”

“In short, we believe the WeWork debacle was an assessment error, not in progress,” said T. Rowe Price in the submission.

T. Rowe Price contributed to the financing rounds of WeWork’s D-2 and E series and valued the company at $ 5 billion in late 2014. In January last year, WeBork was valued at $ 47 billion with a $ 2 billion investment, but at the time of the SoftBank acquisition in October, the valuation was reduced to $ 8 billion.

According to a Morningstar report, at a discount of around 70%, T. Rowe Price was the biggest hit among mutual fund companies whose portfolios included WeWork as the price per share fell from $ 54 in June 2019 to $ 17.03 in September. 30th