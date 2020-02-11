T-Mobile Receives $ 26.5 Billion Sprint Deal Legal Approval

Released

7:20 a.m. CST, Tuesday, February 11, 2020

T-Mobile US Inc. has received legal approval to acquire Sprint Corp. $ 26.5 billion received, rejecting a government-led lawsuit attempting to block the industry-changing cellular contract.

The decision of a district judge in Manhattan is a great win for T-Mobile and its owner, Deutsche Telekom AG, as well as for SoftBank Group Corp., Sprint’s parent company. The combined company, which will operate under the name T-Mobile, will have a regular monthly subscriber base of around 80 million – in the same league as AT & T Inc. with 75 million subscribers and Verizon Communications Inc. with 75 million subscribers 114 million.

After the merger, T-Mobile will have more frequency spectrum – the frequencies over which radio signals are transmitted – than any other mobile operator. This greater capacity will give the combined company an edge as the industry moves to the next generation of wireless technology, the much faster 5G standard.

The verdict comes almost two years after the deal was announced. The state lawsuit was the last major hurdle for the deal after securing regulatory blessings to the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice cartel department. Pending approval from the California Supply Agency and a federal judge in Washington to sign the agreement with the Department of Justice.

The Deutsche Telekom share even rose by 3.6% to EUR 15.40 in Frankfurt. Sprint’s shares rose 66% to $ 7.95 before trading in New York after closing at $ 4.80 on Monday in New York. T-Mobile even increased 8.4% to $ 91.88.

The verdict is also a win for the co-founder of Dish Network Corp. and chairman Charlie Ergen, who is buying assets from the two airlines to set up a new wireless network. Given the decline in his company’s core satellite television business, Ergen has accumulated a variety of radio waves to build a state-of-the-art network.

concessions

To obtain federal approval, T-Mobile and Sprint had agreed to sell several assets to Dish to create a new fourth competitor. Dish’s new wireless network is launched with approximately 9 million subscribers.

T-Mobile and Sprint have not renewed the merger agreement since November 1. And although there have been “non-hostile” discussions on various topics, including pricing, T-Mobile has suggested that there could be new conditions.

John Legere, T-Mobile’s chief executive officer, said last week that he was still optimistic that the deal would come about, even though conditions could change. Should the agreement need to be changed, “including possibly the price, we would do it very quickly after the deal is approved,” he said.

According to Walt Piecyk, an analyst at LightShed Partners, Sprint is in a difficult situation. “Sprint has no choice but to take what DT and T-Mobile have to offer,” he said. “You really can’t do anything else.”

T-Mobile and Sprint have been the most aggressive US mobile companies in terms of price competition in recent years. AT&T and Verizon were forced to take action such as terminating service contracts and accepting unlimited data plans. The proposed combination has been criticized by legislators and consumer representatives, who said it would result in higher prices and fewer services, especially for poor and rural consumers.

The companies had been merging for several years, but a proposed deal was rejected twice as anti-competitive under the previous government. After the FCC approved the deal, the all-democratic group of attorneys general filed suit. The Department of Justice then gave its approval, leading to a rare split between the states and the federal government regarding enforcement of antitrust law.

“This is exactly the kind of consumer-damaging, labor-killing mega-union that our antitrust laws should prevent,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at the time.

Clear concerns

Legere tried to address these concerns by promising not to raise prices for three years. He is credited with helping to make T-Mobile an outsider in the industry again, and has set the Sprint takeover to stand up against industry leaders Verizon and AT&T.

Legere announced in November that he would hand over the job to Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert in May, but plans to remain on the combined company’s board of directors.

One of their key points was that the deal would drive the introduction of 5G. The companies promised FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in May to deploy a 5G network to 97% of the US population within three years and to 99% of the population within six years.

– With the support of Stefan Nicola, Chris Dolmetsch and Courtney Dentch.