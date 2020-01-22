T.J. Warren faces Suns for the first time since he was sold to Pacers

advertisement

Indiana Pacers send T.J. Warren drives the ball down the field in Denver in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

PHOENIX – There have never been a whole lot of T.J. Warren jerseys worn during his time at the Phoenix Suns in the Talking Stick Resort Arena. He won’t be one of the most memorable Suns players of the past decade, nor will he tell much about the Suns in the coming years.

That’s not fair for Warren, a unique and entertaining player, whose legacy in Phoenix could have been much bigger in a successful team over a five-year period.

If you really think about it, a player like Gerald Green, a spark plug for the 48-victory team from 2013-14, is likely to bring more nostalgia among Suns fans after playing a season in Phoenix.

Unfortunately, this is sometimes the case, and the hope is that when he returns on Wednesday evening, Warren will get the right ovation he deserves when his Indiana Pacers face the sun.

Warren, the 14th overall selection of Suns in the 2014 NBA draft, was traded in Indiana last season, along with a decision for the second round for monetary reasons. This move was primarily responsible for Sun’s general manager James Jones having enough money to sign point guard Ricky Rubio.

Trading also made sense for Phoenix. The Suns had too many wings with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mikal Bridges on board, so they didn’t have enough room to play against Warren.

While the Suns could still play a role for him this season, Warren’s average salary of $ 12 million in each of the next three seasons would affect her flexibility. The deal allowed them to get involved with players like Rubio and sign Oubre for a new contract.

At his introductory press conference with the Pacers, Warren said that he believed that trading in him had “messed up” the Suns and wanted to prove that he was worth more than money.

Warren wouldn’t say anything bad about the suns on Wednesday, which he honestly wouldn’t have done wrong. As Devin Booker’s longest-time teammate, Warren knows the struggles of the past four seasons when the Suns couldn’t win 25 games each.

This is the same franchise that Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges signed in his place and acted for Oubre, although Warren remains productive and efficient in good health.

Warren is one of the few perimeter scorers in the league who can shoot 50% out of the field with a decent volume, with his career number being 49.9%. It should come as no surprise to Sun’s fans that he stayed that way with Indiana, shooting 51.0% for 17.8 points per game this year, which is synonymous with his team’s leadership.

“I mean he’s a bucket getter. He’s been that since day one,” Booker said about Warren on Wednesday.

When Warren spent the first five years of his NBA career in Phoenix, it was obviously strange to be back.

“I was about to run into the Suns’ locker room,” said Warren at the shootaround. “It feels good to be back.”

Warren has always been highly valued by his teammates – you wouldn’t know it from the shyness he showed to fans and the media – but he’s a character once a relationship is established.

“This is my type,” said Bridges. “I’ve always had a close relationship with T.J. and I sat next to each other on the plane every time I played away. He’s a good guy. He helps you on and off the pitch.”

“Funny guy. As soon as you get to know him and get closer to him, he’s funny. “

Warren now plays a certain role in a team that has won 28 games in just over half a season – more wins than the Suns in each of his last four years with the Suns – was a good break.

“When I saw that (last) summer happened, I was so happy for him and I knew he was in a great place,” said Bridges. “Of course we will miss him, but Indiana is a great program with a great coach.”

The transition was great for Warren.

Indiana reinforces an all-star guard duo by Malcolm Brogdon and finally Victor Oladipo with a large all-star combo by Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. However, the Pacers had no one but wings between these four, into which Warren naturally fit.

As a floor spacer, Warren continues his success as a three-point shooter last season with 37.5% this year. He is a nice addition to this foursome because it poses a goal threat.

Pacer’s head coach Nate McMillan had only good things to say about Warren.

“Did a good job for us on both ends of the floor,” said McMillan. “We knew he could score and put the ball in the basket. He also made a solid contribution on the defensive. “

Obviously something has built up for Warren in his first game against the Suns since the swap, but he’ll be comfortable in a building he knows and will try to treat it like another night – even if it isn’t.

“I’m nervous before every game, but when I get used to basketball at the end of the day,” he said. “I look forward to seeing some familiar faces and having fun playing basketball.”

