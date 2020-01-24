advertisement

T.J. Buchanan – Photo courtesy of URI Athletics

CATCH THE RAMS AGAINST. ST. BONAVENTURE SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 AT 3PM ET. COX CHANNEL 4 IN RHODE ISLAND.

Current Rhode Island assistant coach T.J. Buchanan connects competitors with class. As a player at the Rams, he fought against the uncertainty of a coaching change and difficult years of conversion to create a NIT in his senior season (2015) and lay important building blocks that keep the program in the solid position that we find today ,

advertisement

Buchanan was promoted to assistant coach in July 2019 after previously working as Director of Player Development and Director of Basketball Operations. He is a humble, hardworking sponge by a learner who is committed to his craft and helps his alma mater continue to achieve success.

I connected to Buchanan on Thursday evening to chat about the Rams.

Chris DiSano: What was your biggest learning success so far after playing an intermediate role as an assistant coach last year before you were officially promoted?

T.J. Buchanan: These are game-by-game scouts. How to do it and manage your time to make sure you are as prepared as you need to be when it comes to presenting yourself to the group of guys. Just being prepared is the biggest adjustment when you step into this role. And also recruitment. On the go only. It is a monster.

CD: What is your main focus in terms of your individual, professional development?

TJB: My main focus is to honestly improve myself in all areas. The goal and dream is to become head coach one day so that I am willing to learn and ready to listen every day. I feel like I know a lot, but there’s so much more to learn and learn from others, whether head coach David Cox, Austin Carroll, John Carroll, Kevin Sutton or Ryan McCloskey Brain.

T.J. Buchanan – Photo courtesy of URI Athletics

CD: How about other Atlantic 10 coaches with whom you have built relationships? I am sure that you will not exchange notes during the season. But are there people you see at other times and who you keep in touch with on a regular basis?

TJB: Yes, in any case. I get on well with a lot of people. Of course, the great Tyson Wheeler is at UMass. He’s my type, so I talk to him quite often. Also Charles and Carl Thomas at Duquesne. They recruited me when they were at MAC (also at Akron | Eastern Michigan) and I came from high school so I kept that relationship with them and it was good to see guys on the street from Michigan ,

CD: Good opportunity for you to mention Duquesne to respond to this victory. What did you think of the team’s performance?

TJB: I thought we had a great game plan. The players immersed themselves in the scouting report, joined the other team, and joined them. I know we struggled a bit in the first half, but we never came down. We knew we were in these situations with the schedule we were playing – one of the toughest in the country – and our boys were ready. We came in at halftime, talked about it, and knew we’d get the big guy Cyril (Langevine) back (from bad problems) and when we got him back we were confident that we could master the color … whether with him or Jermaine or he and Antwan, Jacob, whoever … we felt confident.

CD: Let’s quickly go back to scouting. Can you take people behind the curtain to prepare and explore the game?

TJB: Yes, we use all tools, regardless of whether they are synergy, Kenpom, statistics of the other team (overall and individual). We examine the opponent comprehensively, assess strengths and weaknesses and try to find ways to attack them aggressively. And to find out what we can do best defensively, whether it is ball screen coverages, whether we want to move teams away from the three-point line or pack the paint – things like that. It is time consuming, but once you are immersed in it and love it, you can learn from it. You can learn from other schools, steal a piece here or there … and, as I said in this interview, you can always learn.

CD: How helpful is it for your players that you recently played at a high level and did it here on Rhode Island? What influence do you think it has on looking after them?

TJB: I think it plays a big role. I do. Because whenever I tell them something and I stand in front of them, it’s from a real and real place. You know that I would never mislead you. When they hear it from me, it helps… to know that I have been here, have had these experiences, have had hard times here, and also know how good this place can be if we win. They listen and respect me and I respect them as young men – and that mutual respect worked. So I want to do it with these guys and always be there for them.

CD: You just pointed out that, as a player, you went through difficult times on a more general level, but it made me think … temporarily, you went through difficult times earlier this month, but now you have gained a foothold and play well. They won five rounds in a row this weekend. What clicked after the hard start to the month?

TJB: I think we’ve had a tough time and most teams have had a hard time at some point. We were able to dig our way, play and win through adversity. It was huge for us; Take these losses and watch these films and learn how to address and build on the weakness. It was a key moment for us. Coach Cox kept these boys confident and locked them up when they could have found their way. Cyril, Jeff (Dowtin) and Fatts (Russell) could all prevent knowing that it was light at the end of the tunnel. That was the greatest. These guys who went through fights, saw what it takes to win, won the championships … they could keep the young boys in the gym, keep their confidence, and not disappoint anyone – because we knew we were going with that can play best.

CD: I saw it, you all see it up close every day. This team differs from last year’s team in its determination. They lost in several games in which they could and could not pass. Do you see not only experience this year, but also growth, because that’s not common and important for a team with championship aspirations?

TJB: I think you have to go back to our managers and also to Coach Cox. He has these people who believe in him and he believes in them and it is a trust that was not complete last year. Now it’s done. We see people shopping all-in and if they continue to do so we will see brighter days in March.

T.J. Buchanan – Photo courtesy of URI Athletics

CD: Okay, let’s go with a gimmicky, but I think people will enjoy it. We’ll go over every player on the team. Give me the first word or phrase that comes to mind.

TJB: Jeff Dowtin: Smart, Cyril Langevine: Goofy, Fatts Russell: Warrior, Tyrese Martin: Cooler Guy, Jermaine Harris: Hard Guy, Antwan Walker: Little Big Brother, Jacob Toppin: Bambi, Mekhi Long: Swiss Army Knife, Devale Johnson: Brooklyn, Jeremy Sheppard: Smooth, Eric Dadika: Sniper, Jordan Green: Jay

CD: Let’s end it here. St. Bonaventure is out and about this weekend. Your thoughts of getting started and meeting the Bonnies?

TJB: We know that it will be a difficult environment. You have a really good, well-trained team. We know that it takes a lot of work to win there. But we will prepare each game individually because we have time all season. We will prepare for this game as if it were ours (big football game in February that we cannot say). We will go out there and try to give our all and return home with a win.

CATCH THE RAMS AGAINST. ST. BONAVENTURE SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 AT 3PM ET. COX CHANNEL 4 IN RHODE ISLAND.

Chris DiSano is an analyst and author of Atlantic 10. He was the moderator of A-10 Live! at Men’s Basketball Media Day and founded the former College Chalktalk. DiSano, named NBC Sports’ best basketball player, Atlantic 10, can be found on Twitter at @ CDiSano44

advertisement