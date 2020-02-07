The technology founder incubator T-Hub and the inQ Innovation company, headquartered in Sydney, have joined forces to offer Indian technology startups in the growth phase business opportunities, market knowledge and access to customers in Australia.

Their partnership also consists of “enabling soft landing / launchpad capabilities for Australian scale-ups to explore and launch the Indian market,” a Friday press release released as part of a MoU between the two companies.

The MoU signed by Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, and Irfan Malik, CEO of inQ Innovation Global, in Melbourne will provide Indian startups with the right resources, market opportunities and connections to penetrate the Australian market. It will offer Australian start-ups a platform that will enable them to enter the Indian market. T-Hub will ask for applications from startups in India to explore the Australian market.

“The selected startups open up new opportunities and have access to first-class office space for the infrastructure at inQ innovation in the Sydney Startup Hub or in the Space Station Office in Melbourne and other cities across Australia. They can explore business growth and opportunities to work with potential customers and other ecosystems in the Australian markets, ”the press release said.

The start-ups can validate their products and solutions and strengthen their business models and expansion strategy. You can explore the Australian market landscape through mentors, industry experts, industry focus, subject matter experts and investors. T-Hub will offer mutual services to Australian startups interested in exploring scaling and investment opportunities in India. InQ Innovation, which is present in India, offers an open global innovation ecosystem, including incubators and co-working spaces.

