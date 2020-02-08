Syrian government forces conquered new areas of insurgents in their efforts to control an important highway in the northwest as Turkey sent more reinforcements to the war-torn country on Saturday, state media and opposition activists said.

According to the United Nations, the week-long government offensive led to a humanitarian crisis in which around 600,000 people had fled Syria’s last rebel stronghold since the beginning of December.

Rebels control much of Idlib province and parts of neighboring Aleppo region, which is home to around 3 million people, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria.

The Syrian offensive initially appears to be aimed at securing a strategic highway in the rebel-controlled area, as opposed to a large-scale campaign to recapture the entire province, including the city of Idlib, the densely populated provincial capital.

“Our goal is to clear the highway and drive terrorists out of there,” a local Syrian commander told state television. He referred to the M5 motorway, which connects the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo.

The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory, an opposition war monitor, said government forces still need to clear 30 kilometers of the freeway before they come under full army control for the first time since 2012.

Syrian state television said Saturday that government troops had captured four villages in the Aleppo province near the highway. Syrian troops and mine clearance experts have removed explosives and mines from the recently conquered city of Saraqeb, which is at an intersection where the M5 meets the M4 motorway and connects the Syrian coast with the east of the country.

Syrian state media and the observatory later reported that government troops conquered the village of al-Eis and its strategic hill east of the M5.

The new impetus came when Turkey, a main supporter of the opposition, sent further reinforcements to Idlib, according to the observatory and Idlib-based media activist Taher al-Omar, surrounded by militants.

The Observatory announced that a convoy of 430 vehicles has been traveling to Syria since Friday evening, bringing the number of vehicles that have traveled to Syria since last weekend to well over 1,000.

In a rare clash between Turkish troops and Syrian soldiers on February 3, seven Turkish soldiers and one Turkish civilian, as well as 13 Syrian troops, were killed.

On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense warned the army that it would “react even more vigorously” to any attack on Turkish observation posts in the region, adding, “Our observation posts will continue to do their job.”

The violence has also led to tensions between Russia and Turkey, which have worked together to bring about ceasefires and political talks, although they have supported opposing sides of the conflict.