Syrian air defense systems were activated on Thursday evening after an attack from the Golan Heights, the official Syrian-Arab news agency reported.

“Air defense systems were put into operation immediately and a series of enemy missiles were launched before they could reach their targets,” the report said, citing a military source. The same information was later confirmed by the army to Reuters.

Last week local media and observers reported that Israel attacked military targets around Damascus and on the Syrian border with Israel and Jordan.

According to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, 23 people were killed in the strikes, including three Iranians. Sana said eight soldiers were injured in the attack.

