Syrian air defense systems were activated on Thursday evening after an attack from the Golan Heights, the official Syrian-Arab news agency reported.

“Air defense systems were deployed immediately and launched a series of enemy missiles before they could reach their targets,” the report said, citing a military source. The same information was later confirmed by the army to Reuters.

The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory that monitors the war said suspected Israeli missiles targeted Iran-backed militias in the area between Damascus International Airport and the Sayeda Zeinab district south of the capital. The observatory said some of the missiles had hit their targets. No one said whether there were victims.

Israel does not normally comment on reports of its air strikes in neighboring Syria, although it has attacked frequently, which it believes are Iranian targets.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will provide a devastating response from Israel to Tehran’s interests in Syria and the region, which will regret any form of aggression or stupid behavior.”

Last week local media and observers reported that Israel attacked military targets around Damascus and on the Syrian border with Israel and Jordan.

According to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, 23 people were killed in the strikes, including three Iranians. Sana said eight soldiers were injured in the attack.

