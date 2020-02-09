According to the Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar of Damascus, the continuity of humanitarian aid projects in Syria is at risk, even if the economic situation in the country deteriorates.

“The current crisis, which is different from the war days, has forced people to live a kind of Lent. Bringing food to the table has become a daily nightmare. ”

Archbishop Samir Nassar said in a message to the headquarters of the international Catholic pastoral and pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Due to the economic crisis, which is not only a result of the war, but also of the economic embargo that the Western powers have imposed on the country, the population is faced with the rationing of various basic necessities.

“The lack of fuel, gas and electricity in the households has left the weakest – the weak, the sick, the children and the elderly – in the dark, coupled with deadly minus degrees,” complained Archbishop Nassar.

Sister Maria Lúcia Ferreira of the Sisters of Unity Sisters in Antioch also confirmed to the Portuguese office of ACN that “the situation is getting worse”.

“For example, gas can only be exchanged for vouchers and each family can only have one gas bottle a month,” she explains, adding that for some families, the situation is so serious that they can hardly afford to buy food , “While” those who arrive late come away empty-handed … “.

In the same way, she explains: “There is a lack of fuel to heat the houses. Electricity is cut off almost daily, and people’s money is worth less every month. “

Sister Maria believes that one of the reasons for the current situation is the crisis in neighboring Lebanon, since much of the funds that previously came through Lebanon can no longer be obtained.

It is an assessment followed by Archbishop Nassar. He insists that the banking crisis in the neighboring country places serious obstacles on the humanitarian aid that other countries in the world have provided to Syria.

What the archbishop calls “the road of Simon of Cyrene” – in other words, the path of solidarity with those who carry the cross – has been “blocked without compassion”, leading to a general deterioration in conditions everywhere.

Among other things, the crisis in Lebanon has frozen the Syrian people’s accounts, including corporate and personal accounts, which used to be what Archbishop Nassar called “movements of charity”.

According to the archbishop, the current situation has also made the situation of the church more difficult. Today it is nothing more than “a wailing wall where you cry, cry for help, and quietly seek comfort without bragging rights. to live out the passion of Christ before Holy Week. “

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and is reprinted here with permission. To learn more about ACN and help them in their mission to visit persecuted Christians www.churchinneed.org