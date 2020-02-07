It gets interesting with the upcoming Netflix customization resident Evil, That is, if these two stories are to be believed. In addition to the rumored start of production in June, we now have information about a possible summary of the series and details about the focus of the series.

Again, neither was confirmed by Netflix or Constantin Film.

The first comes from the Brazilian fansite Resident Evil Database (thanks, Gabriel), which appears to have contacted Netflix’s Brazilian press office for information. The answer was as follows:

“The city of Clearfield in Maryland has long lived in the shadow of three seemingly separate entities: the Umbrella Corporation, the now retired Greenwood Asylum, and the federal capital of Washington. Now, 26 years after the discovery of the T virus, the trio’s secrets are emerging with the first signs of an epidemic. “

The other story comes from a now revised Splash Report story that reports that the series will focus on Ade and Billie Wesker, who are half-sisters and daughters of series opponent Albert Wesker. If it does, then those looking for a customization to follow the games will be out of luck because neither of the two characters has been previously included in the game series.

But again, until Netflix publishes an official summary and launch date, we all have to speculate.