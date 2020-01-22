Symphony of the Redwoods welcomes return of pianist to Fort Bragg - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Pianist James D’León returns to Mendocino County to perform Tchaikovsky’s piano concert # 1 in Bes minor with the Symphony of the Redwoods. Under the direction of music director Dr. Allan Pollack, the concerts will include Prokofiev’s Symphony # 1 in D major, Opus 25 “Classical,” Stravinsky’s Suite for Orchestra from The Firebird, and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concert # 1 in Beslag, Opus 23, with D’León as the recommended soloist. Performances will take place on Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 PM. and Sunday, February 2 at 2 p.m. at Cotton Auditorium in Fort Bragg.

Almost 80 years after Tchaikovsky wrote his first piano concerto, it became the first piece of classical music to sell 1 million records, thanks to Van Cliburn, renowned American pianist and champion of the first Tchaikovsky competition in Moscow. Cliburn was also a Juilliard classmate with D’León’s late teacher, George Sementovsky. “Van would play through sections for George in his preparation for the Tchaikovsky competition of 1958 in Moscow,” D’León explained. “I especially remember that he told me that he advised Van to change his hand positions to get a stronger sound in the opening chords of the concert. Of course I do the same in the opening section. “

advertisement

D’León previously performed in Mendocino County with the Symphony of the Redwoods and in the Mendocino Music Festival. “My most precious memory at both locations is the warmth of the musicians, conductor and the audience,” he said. “I always look forward to returning to the area, because this warmth makes me feel comfortable and relaxed enough to really enjoy playing the music.”

Thanks to generous contributions for fundraising, the Symphony of the Redwoods is pleased to introduce a whole new pre-concert series. The winter concert lectures are presented by Phillip Lenberg, music professor at Mendocino College in Ukiah and conductor of the Ukiah Symphony. Arrive early to see Lenberg interview the featured soloist James D´León live on stage. Pre-concert lectures will take place in the Cotton Auditorium at 6.30 p.m. on Saturdays and 13:00 on Sundays and lasts 30 minutes. The lectures are free.

All Symphony of the Redwoods concerts take place at Cotton Auditorium, 500 N. Harold St, Fort Bragg. Advance concert tickets are available online for $ 22 at symphonyoftheredwoods.org, at Harvest Market in Fort Bragg and Out of This World in Mendocino. Tickets at the door are $ 25. Participants aged 18 and younger are always admitted free of charge. For more information, contact 707-946-0898 or symphony@mcn.org. Like the Symphony of the Redwoods on Facebook at www.facebook.com/symphonyoftheredwoods.

advertisement