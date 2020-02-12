When Sylosis captain Josh Middleton announced the 2016 break of the Reading Turbo Thrashers to replace the late Architects guitarist Tom Searle, fans understandably assumed this was the case. The angry fifth album Cycle Of Suffering storms back after four years of silence and finds it charged with the attitude and energy of a band determined to make up for lost time.

If 2015’s Dormant Heart was a thoroughbred fulfillment of Josh’s original vision for the band, Cycle Of Suffering feels like a cross-border rebirth. Driven by outrage at humanity’s infinite self-destruct loop, smashing people like I Sever and Shield have a boxy, bloody intensity.

As the image expands over the smoldering Calcified, the acoustically guided trickery of Arms Like A Noose and the extensive, funereal closer Abandon reveal their full rabid development. We hope that this new cycle from Sylosis is just beginning.

Verdict: 4/5