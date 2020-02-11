In just five months, nearly 1,000 knives and other weapons with blades were handed over to the Greater Manchester police.

Images released by the Greater Manchester police show the extent of the deadly transport, which includes swords, machetes, meat splitters and even a ninja-style throwing star.

There are also kitchen knives and decorative blades.

Everything would be deadly in the wrong hands.

Given the nationwide increase in knife crime and a number of high-level legal proceedings, safe knife boxes will now be permanently available at police stations in the Greater Manchester area, GMP announced.

Sgt. Paul Nolan of the GMP Violence Reduction Department said: “We don’t share knife images to scare people, but to thank those who have taken the time and effort to bring knives to their local stations.

“The trash cans are out there to encourage anyone who comes across a knife in any part of their lives, be it through a hobby like hunting or fishing, or someone who previously ordered a knife online and wants to get rid of it now to hand it over. “

Only part of the route

(Image: GMP)

The trip started in September.

Containers were placed at stations in all 10 Greater Manchester districts under Operation Scepter, GMP’s week-long knife amnesty.

The project, led by the Armed Forces and the British Ironwork Center, was part of the centre’s “Save a Life, Give Up Your Knife” campaign that created the famous Knife Angel sculpture.

The sculpture was made from the entered knives and traveled the country to draw attention to the crime with knives and to question the perception of wearing blades.

More than 600 knives were handed over to the police as part of the seven-day investigation.

Police say deadly weapons are off the streets

(Image: GMP)

GMP announced that it officially launched its “Forever Knife Amnesty” earlier this month and that the special garbage cans are now available.

But temporary containers were used while they were in production.

It has now become known that more than 300 knives have been deposited in these containers – the total of up to 1,000 dispensed since September.

Sgt. Nolan said: “When the officials emptied the makeshift trash cans, they found a variety of different knives that totaled over 300.

“This is a great result and the start of the Eternal Amnesty means that there are 300 fewer knives on the streets of Greater Manchester.

The newly designed containers have now been placed in 10 GMP stations and can be called up at any time of the day or night so that everyone can place a knife safely and anonymously.

“The amnesty is not about secrecy.

One of the permanent knife boxes

(Image: GMP)

“It is supposed to enable people to take a knife to a police station, where they can throw it in a trash can.

“The purpose is to reduce the number of knives on the streets of Greater Manchester and this is a safe way to do it.”

The tanks will be available in Manchester, Stockport, Stretford, Tameside, Swinton, Oldham, Wigan, Bolton, Bury and Rochdale.

It is assumed that they are emptied once a month.

Police divisions share campaign details on social media channels.

The trash cans are available to anyone who comes across an old knife at home or collectors who want to get rid of them now.

Those who served in the armed forces are also under attack.

Sgt. Nolan added: “In short, anyone who comes across a knife in any part of their lives that they no longer need, please take it to the amnesty kits.

To follow Paul on Twitter, click here.

If you like his Facebook page and want to stay up to date with the latest news, click here.

Here is the link to M.E.N’s main Facebook page where we share our latest stories.

“It is received with gratitude.”

Superintendent Chris Downey added: “We were delighted and a little surprised at the results of the weeklong amnesty in September, as we did not expect so many knives to be deposited.

“The use of permanent amnesty containers is only one of the many steps we take in the fight against knife crime.

“Much of our work takes place in our communities with young people. To teach them about the effects that Messer can have not only on individuals but also on families and communities.

“Our goal is to understand why people wear knives and work to dispel the myth that knives are essential for your safety.

“Wearing a knife often has life-changing consequences, such as expulsion from school, imprisonment and, unfortunately, death.

“Every knife delivered is one knife less on the street, where they can cause serious damage.”