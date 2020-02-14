Californian punks SWMRS and FIDLAR have teamed up for a cover of The 1975’s Single People from 2019.
Both bands released absolutely brilliant albums last year – Berkeley’s On Fire and Almost Free – and now they have teamed up to cover the “heaviest” song by the Manchester pop rock titans so far.
“I grew up with people like Converge and Minor Threat and Gorilla Biscuits,” 1975 front man Matty Healy told NME about the release of People. “Every time I make a record in 1975, I just go through the music catalog, the mental Rolodex. (The upcoming new album Notes On A Conditional Form) is an interesting record because it has our most aggressive and calmest moments and they compete pretty hard against each other. “
People are also a perfect match for the policies of SWMRS and FIDLAR, as they lyrically address some of the biggest problems of this generation – from mental health to capitalism.
Check it out below.
The lyrics to People are:
Wake up, wake up, wake up
It’s Monday morning and we only have a thousand left
I know it feels pointless and you have no money
But we will all do our best
Well, my generation wants to fuck Barack Obama
Life in a sauna with legal marijuana
Well, girls, food, equipment
I don’t like going outside, so bring everything here
(Yes, woo, yes, that’s right)
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with it, fuck with it
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with it, fuck with it
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with it, fuck with it
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with the kids
Wake up, wake up, wake up
We’re horrible and we have to stop seeing shit in bed
And I know it sounds boring and we like things that are funny
But we have to get this in our fucking heads
The economy is an all-rounder, the Republic a banana. Ignore them if you want to
Fuck it, I only get girls, food, equipment
I don’t like going outside, so bring everything here
(Yes, woo, yes)
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with it, fuck with it
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with it, fuck with it
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with the kids
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with the kids
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with it, fuck with it
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with it, fuck with it
People like people
You want living people
The young surprise people
Stop fucking with the kids
The cover rules of course, but we are also big fans of the name SWMLAR.