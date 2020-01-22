Swinney's late offer lands Alabama Lineman

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

2019-12-08

Trent Howard can be seen here with head coach Dabo Swinney

A late offer from Clemson’s head coach

Dabo Swinney quickly changed course from

Recruitment from Trent Howard.

Earlier this week the three-star Christian offensive lineman from Birmingham (AL) was hired at Georgia Tech. However, after Clemson’s offer on Thursday, Howard knew that this was an opportunity not to be missed.

Howard becomes the sixth offensive line for Clemson’s 2020 class and joins Paul Tchio, Walker Parks, Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker and John Williams.

The 6-3, 283-pound prospectus was very familiar with Clemson’s program and was waiting for an offer from the Tigers.

“Earlier this week Coach Swinney contacted the deal,” Howard told TigerNet on Friday evening. It’s the total package – academics, athletics and culture. “

With five offensive linemen on board, Howard wasn’t sure if an offer would come, but the coaches claimed that he should only be patient.

“I have attended Clemson football camps for the past six years,” said Howard. “I had contact with Coach Bates, Coach Caldwell and Coach Swinney during my junior year and had been there on Junior Day earlier this year and pretty much knew where I was. They said they would continue to pursue my career and development in my last year and if I continued to work hard and evolve and an OL place became available I would be considered for it. “

Despite having a childhood dream come true, it was extremely difficult to withdraw from Georgia Tech.

“It was a difficult conversation with Coach Key because of my relationship, but in the end it has always been a lifelong dream of mine to play for Clemson since I played in the small league,” he said.

Howard is linked to Swinney by his father, who also played in the Alabama National Championship team in 1992.

“My father and coach Swinney were teammates. He has always thought of the world of coach Swinney and his staff for their work on and off the field, ”he said.

