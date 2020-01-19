advertisement

Swinney speaks to the media at the Superdome (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)

Deep under the Louisiana Superdome early Tuesday morning, Clemson was the head coach

Dabo Swinney sat on a podium and answered questions about the loss of his team against the LSU in the national championship. Yes, the loss bothered him. Yes, he was disappointed with the fans, his coaches and his players.

But he flicked away and waited for another day to come.

Let me explain that.

In early April 1862, Ulysses S. Grant and the Union Army were surprised by a strong Confederate attack in a place called Pittsburg Landing. In the so-called bloody Battle of Shiloh, the Confederate Army destroyed more than one division of the Union and pushed the entire army to the river. Their destruction only seemed to wait until dawn.

The hut that Grant used as headquarters was used as a makeshift hospital, and after a series of thunderstorms rolled through the area and drenched the wounded, dead, and the living, Grant found a tree stump and started carving on a stick. And think.

Union General William T. Sherman approached Grant, sat down, and waited for his commanding officer to speak.

Grant carved.

Sherman fully expected the army to withdraw to find a safer room. Lick his wounds and regroup.

Grant carved.

Finally Sherman said, “Well, Grant, it was Devil’s Day, wasn’t it?”

A determined Grant, whose decision had already been made, replied: “Yes, lick it tomorrow.”

Grant surprised Sherman and the rest of the generals when he announced that they would not only not withdraw, but would also attack in daylight.

That is what winners do. You will be put down, you will get up and continue the attack.

Towards the end of his press conference, Swinney left the disappointment behind and the competitive fire returned. Swinney hates losing as much or even more than he likes to win. He congratulated the LSU and instead of complaining about officials or blaming players or TV stations, he gave the loan where the loan was due.

“They played a couple of games tonight where all you had to do was put your hat on because the ball was in the only place your guy could catch it. I mean we had great coverage and that was championship football and that’s why they are the champions because they played these kinds of games and you have to do that, ”said Swinney. “But it was great. I mean it was very competitive. Our boys fought their tails and this will be a painful bond, but it will help us. It will help us get back to work and build the team for next year.

“You know, I was on both sides of it. But we played so many great teams. The Alabama team last year was a great team, but we were a great team and we were a better team that evening. But the team that they achieved is really special. Hit a great Ohio State team a few weeks ago that I thought was really, really good. But tonight was LSU’s night. I am happy for your fans. This is a unique situation to – basically playing a national championship game in your garden. What a unique opportunity for her and I found the surroundings incredible. It was a great environment, great audience, great energy all night long from both fan bases.

“They earned it and did what they had to do to win.”

Spring training starts in six weeks today, and Swinney was ready to get started before going off the podium.

“We are back to work. We start the spring ball six weeks from Wednesday and are excited about next year’s team and the challenge of getting back to work and putting together another team, ”he said. “We will celebrate this group. We’ll have our banquet next weekend. We will celebrate this wonderful group of seniors in the right way and then we will go back to work and see if we can return here. “

Swinney pulled a grant. He carved and thought he would give credit where it was due, then announced plans to continue the attack. The winners also do this.

And then a few more words.

“We will answer.”

The attack will not come at dawn. It starts in six weeks, and Swinney will whistle a little more and think a little more, and those 80 newbies and students and the rest of the team who still have the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths will go on the offensive.

After all, they don’t put championship rings on smooth hands.

