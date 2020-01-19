Swinney tells Lawrence that his team shouldn't be defined by a bad moment

advertisement

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney faces the media after the game. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Clemson’s head coach

Dabo Swinney went into his locker room after the game and asked all the players to look around. He then told each player and coach on his team that this moment is painful, but you can’t let a moment define you.

His actions against quarterback Trevor Lawrence have confirmed this.

While Clemson was desperately fighting for points against LSU, Lawrence crawled out of his pocket for a nice win, but fumbled the ball away. Lawrence sat on his hips, his dejection clearly engraved on his face, and then he slowly walked to the sidelines.

Swinney met Lawrence on the sideline and told him that his career would not be determined from one moment to the next.

“I just told him to hold his head up. I told him I love him and that, hey, listen, this is a great opportunity to lead and respond, ”said Swinney. “You know, he had so much good. We all have. We have had so many incredible successes, so many great things and he has never lost a game. I mean, he – and he won’t lose many. I’ll tell you in a moment. He won’t lose many. He will be hard to beat forever because he is special. And he had a hard night tonight. For some reason, he just wasn’t having his best night. “

Swinney said he loved Lawrence and told his star quarterback that the loss gave him the chance to come back better than ever.

“I wouldn’t trade him for anyone. I love this guy. That’s it, “said Swinney.” I just said to him, hey, keep your head up. You have a great opportunity to respond here. It’s easy when everything is good. So I just told him that I’m proud of him and his fight, his toughness, his will and hey, that’s ball. Listen, he gave everything he had and it was a good chunk of them, it get rid of.

“We go there and love him when he throws touchdown passes. I will love him if he made a mistake because his efforts were enormous. I just didn’t have our best night tonight, but man, I love Trevor Lawrence. I wouldn’t trade this guy for anyone. And it is special. I know exactly how he will respond. He’ll get back to work right away and we’ll have a really good football team next year. We have a lot of people back, we have 15 in the middle of the year and that is a bad moment, but even if we won it and it was a great moment, it is still only a moment. “

Swinney said the tigers will be back to work six weeks from Wednesday.

“The real joy is that we’re trying to do it, and we’ll keep working on it. I literally think we’re back on the field six weeks before Wednesday and I’m looking forward to it, ”said Swinney. “It stings tonight. Really only – I never intend to lose. It just stinks. But listen, this is about LSU. I mean, they deserve it. As I said, I am very happy for coach O. I have great respect for him and his players. They deserved it. Nobody gave them anything, they went and deserved it. So tap your hat on them. That was her night.

“But it wasn’t our night, it was man, what an incredible year. What an incredible decade, to be honest. Just an incredible decade. Excited about starting this new one. We will learn from it. We are getting better. Of course there were some things where we had our chances but just didn’t do enough tonight. Give them credit. ‘

