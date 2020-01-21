Swinney signs a kicker with no high school football experience

advertisement

CLEMSON –

Dabo Swinney likes Tanner Tessmann so much that he offered the soccer player a soccer scholarship even though the recruit hadn’t played high school soccer.

Tessmann is a 6-3, 200 pounder who has been with the FC Dallas Developmental Academy since his eighth grade. He also calls Swinney “Uncle Bo” because his father, P. J. Tessman, is a lifelong friend of Swinneys, who not only lives in Swinney’s old home in Clemson, but also runs the All In Foundation.

Tessmann will practice both sports at Clemson. In high school, he was a central midfielder who was ranked ninth best player in this position by Top Drawer Soccer and 23rd best player overall. Tessmann will be a kicker for the football team.

“Noonan is somewhere and is having a party because he just hired an incredibly talented soccer player,” said Swinney on Wednesday. “But I’ve had the insider track on this for a long time. My best friend is PJ Tessmann and we’re basically sister-in-law. We are aunts and uncles of the same children and his wife’s brother married Kat’s sister just like it works in Alabama, we are all somehow connected. PJ was my best friend. We grew up together and he only has one great family, so I was a pseudo uncle for his two children – Tanner and his daughter Ashley – they were literally all of them Uncle Bo for life and a bit of a godfather if you become.

“But I had the insider track because I’ve seen it all my life. And he’s one of the best athletes. He could play D1 basketball. He could probably start with the receiver in Clemson. He could probably play with Clemson make sure he is a 6-foot-2 phenomenon. he can fly. he is such a good athlete as I have never seen him before. ”

Swinney said he had the inside information about Tessmann as a soccer prospect since he had been in a soccer academy since eighth grade.

“It was a really difficult thing, but for PJ and his mother, PJ’s wife Kelly, it was a very difficult thing because FC Dallas recruited him and his dream was to play football professionally and maybe in Europe and so on. Swinney said. “And so FC Dallas literally came and recruited him to their house and it was just a very challenging thing because he would go to this place in eighth grade to develop.

“And so he lives in Dallas, literally since eighth grade. And it’s incredible. So I’m the only person on the planet who knew because he was able to bomb it in eighth grade between 45 and 50 meters. Nobody knew it really was because he didn’t play soccer. But he comes around and gets out and plays around and kicks the ball and this and that. I mean, it was amazing to see how he developed. Think BT Potter a lot bigger “But that kind of power to throw the ball out of the end zone and literally have a range of 60 meters. I mean, it’s just incredible. It can sting, can do anything.”,

Swinney said he had previously had two athletes.

“He’ll be a guy who comes in and obviously plays both, and it’s been a while since I played both.” Mark Buchholz was a guy who played both and did a pretty good job for us. Mark Buchholz has played soccer and football in recent years, but Tanner will be an impressive guy on his Clemson trip. Hopefully he will have the chance to win a national championship in two sports in football and soccer before he gets out of here. So we are very excited about Tanner Tessmann. “

Danny Pearman, a team coach, said Tessmann came to the camp last year and kicked in Death Valley.

“He came to the camp with us last year and should be brought to the stadium by the coach. Give him a little time and see what he can do with it, ”said Pearman. “So I said all right, here we go. And we take the child and start close, obviously we want to do the 3 foot putt before we support him and test the driver. So we take him out and he starts hitting that ball there. We support him and we get about 45 meters and he immediately misses two of them, but he hits them well. And I’m like wow, so next I turned my back on him and he prepared it and hit it with the left foot.

“I saw how he kicked there with his left foot and I saw how he kicked there with his right foot, so I’m looking at coaches. I said I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a child I have so much typical talent and really didn’t know what he was doing at the time and he just worked his way through. We are very happy about him and he will be a great addition to our university. “

