by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-12 19: 12: 15.0

Swinney has known Grisham for a long time.

ATLANTA, GA – Clemson’s head coach

Dabo Swinney met for the first time

Tyler Grisham was a young soccer player in the Alabama soccer camp and Swinney was an assistant on the Crimson Tide soccer staff. It’s a relationship that continued when Grisham played at Swinney in Clemson, and Grisham will continue to train the broad recipients for the Tigers.

Jeff Scott, the former coach and co-offensive coordinator of Wide Receivers, was appointed head coach in South Florida this week, and Swinney wasted no time in offering Grisham the job as coach for wide receivers, although Swinney steps in at Scott’s and looks after his former one Position group will focus on absence.

“I’m a little bit excited that he’ll be gone for a while, I can take her with me. It’s my passion, ”said Swinney during the College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame. “My husband Grisham, Tyler Grisham, is so well prepared. He was a great player for me. Played for four years in the pros. He’s been with me for six years. He was a GA for three years, then a player developer for three years.

“He was very patient and well prepared for this opportunity. He and I will take care of the distance until we take a break. As soon as we get back from our break, Jeff is with us all day to reach the goal. ”

Swinney met Grisham in a soccer camp in Alabama when Grisham was just eight years old.

“Tyler is a child I had at camp when he was eight, nine, and ten when I was training in Alabama, and he came to camp every year,” said Swinney. “He was always the best. He was always the smallest, but he was always the best. “

Out of irony, Swinney once signed a hat for Grisham: “To Tyler, a future tider.”

Instead of Alabama, Grisham Swinney followed Clemson and began visiting Clemson’s camp.

“He followed me here as a tenth grader,” continued Swinney. “He was the best in 10th grade and the best in 11th grade.”

Swinney offered Grisham, who took the chance to become a tiger, and Grisham got 132 passes for 1390 yards and eight touchdowns over a four-year career. Now he has the opportunity to coach broad recipients under Swinney.

“Well, that’s been our plan for a long time. We finally had the opportunity to carry out the plan. It was never the wrong plan, ”said Swinney. “Tyler has been in line for a receiver job for quite a while. He had a few opportunities to go, but stayed. He did a great job.

“This is the right time. I have known Tyler Grisham literally since second grade. “I’ve known him all his life. He has always been an incredible competitor. It will bring a lot of great things into this room. He will bring in his own personality. He will be a special trainer for us. ”

