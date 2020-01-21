advertisement

Dabo Swinney searched for the right word to describe his 2020 recruitment class before finding the right one.

Amazing.

Late Wednesday, Clemson’s 2020 signature class became the country’s top consensus class, ranking first at Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. If Clemson would stay in first place when the recruiting classes are completed in February, Clemson would sign the highest-ranking recruiting class in the country for the first time.

“It’s amazing, especially for me, because I’ve been here for 17 years,” said Swinney of the WestZone in Clemson on Wednesday. “It’s pretty cool to see how our brand grew and how that age group grew in this decade of Clemson football. So it’s a pretty cool experience on my part too. “

Clemson added eight players who were classified as five-star candidates by at least one major recruitment service, including Bryan Bresee (consensus), Myles Murphy (consensus), D.J. Uiagalelei (247 Sport and Rival), Demarkcus Bowman (247 Sport and Rival), Fred Davis (247 Sport and Rival), Demonte Capehart (247 Sport) and Trenton Simpson (Rival) and Mitchell Mayes (ESPN).

In this case, Clemsons # 1 would outperform all-time rivals (# 4 in 2015), 247Sports / Scout (# 5 in 2018) and ESPN (# 5 in 2018).

“I don’t know how it will all end, but maybe this is our first class # 1,” said Swinney. “We have never had a No. 1 class and that is not my goal. I’m not going to lose any sleep about that because when we sign a guy, we think he’s a five-star guy. It could be rated with two or one star like Adam Humphries or with two stars like Grady Jarrett or with three stars like Travis Etienne. But when we sign one, we think it has five stars because it meets the criteria we are looking for and brings to the table certain things that we think make us better and fit our program.

“Maybe we will get our first class number 1. I don’t know, but I think if we do that, it will be an honor for the young men and first of all shows how our brand has grown. But it also happens that the best players in the country went great with Clemson this year and we went great with them. That actually says more than anything else. “

According to the rivals’ rankings, Clemson signed the nation’s top two players (# 1 Bryan Bresee and # 2 D.J. Uiagalelei). It is the first time since 2002 that a program contracts the country’s top two recruits in a single class. In addition, the 2020 signature class is Clemson’s 10th recruitment class in a row.

“We strive for consistency in everything we do,” said Swinney. “I think we did it. That was really my primary goal when I got the job of being able to create a consistent program. Consistent in the field, consistent in science, consistent in recruitment, consistent in our development. In accordance with our employees. They call it. I think we did it and I have no doubt that this group will be special. ”

