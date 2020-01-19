Swinney says LSU was just the better team Monday night

advertisement

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Some evenings are yours and others meet a team that is simply better. Clemson and

Dabo Swinney saw both teams – last year in a 44:16 win over Alabama and Monday night against an LSU team with an unstoppable squad in quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow threw for 463 yards in the leading LSU to a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national Super Dome championship.

Swinney said LSU is simply the better team on Monday night.

“But I thought LSU was playing a wonderful game,” said Swinney after Monday night’s game. “I thought their quarterback was great. These receivers – man, they made some incredible pieces that were really well covered, some of them, but they just made the piece. And that’s exactly what you need to do to win these types of games. You give them credit, I thought they were playing a damn good game and deserved to win the game. They were definitely the better team tonight. “

Clemson couldn’t do the game when it needed them most, especially in third place, which they were 1 out of 11.

“Yes, well, they were a great team,” said Swinney. “Again, it was like that – I knew it would be a few games and we just didn’t have enough chances. We had a small down-the-line screen that probably would have found a way to tea (Higgins), a critical third down, and we just didn’t do pieces that were there that we normally do, a few routine- Stuff. If you are in such a game, if you know that – I mean, your offense this year was just special and you did a great job. I mean, they played a few games tonight where all you had to do was put your hat on them because the ball was in the only place their guy could catch it. I mean, we had great coverage, and that was championship football, and that’s why they’re the champions, because they played these kinds of games, and you have to do that. “

Swinney and Clemson know what it takes to win championships, and this loss will hurt, but it will also show them what they need to get back to that level in 2020.

“But it was great. I mean it was very competitive, ”he said. “Our boys fought their tails and this will be a painful bond, but it will help us. It will help us get back to work and build the team for next year. You know, I was on both sides of it. But we played so many great teams. The Alabama team last year was a great team, but we were a great team and we were a better team that evening. But the team that they achieved is really special. Beat a great team in Ohio that I thought was very, very good a few weeks ago. But tonight was LSU’s night. I am happy for your fans. This is a unique situation to – basically playing a national championship game in your garden. What a unique opportunity for her and I found the surroundings incredible. It was a great environment, great audience, great energy all night long from both fan bases. They deserved it again and did what they had to do to win. “

