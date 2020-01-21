advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

26.12.2019

Jackson Carman (79) has anchored the left side of Clemson’s line of attack.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ –

Jackson Carman versus Chase Young and the matchup between their respective lines is a must on television, according to Clemson’s head coach

Dabo Swinney.

Carman, the Tigers left attacker, will be one of the players to stop the end of the Ohio State defensive and win Bednarik Award winner Chase Young. Swinney was asked about the matchup during Thursday’s media day session and did not hold back.

“You have to see TV! Your DL is special. They look like our boys last year and they not only have some superstar types but also depth, ”said Swinney. “You have a lot of people. Listen, they take out number 2 (Young), 11 (Tyreke Smith) comes in, he’s pretty good. There is not much return. This guy is really good, nervous. And the same thing in their deep struggle when they bring 67 (Robert Landers) into it. They are just deep and they are experienced. You can put pressure on the quarterback. “

Swinney said the horse chestnuts could get pressure without using the flash.

“You could put pressure on the quarterback without having to put pressure on it. They don’t flash very much, ”said Swinney. “They’re probably the least flash team we’ve seen all year round, but they didn’t have to because of their skill and talent. So it’s a must on television because we’re pretty good on the offensive. You get a lot of bags; we don’t give up many. You get a lot of tackles for the loss; we don’t give up many. So it’s a great matchup. This is how a game should be.

“Our strength is our line of attack; Their strength is their line of defense. And everyone’s going to be a little bit in love with the quarterbacks and the wide outs and the DBs and all that stuff and these great backs, but it’s going to be a bit of a struggle to watch all night. Hopefully we can – we’ll lose some of them, but hopefully we can win a lot more than we lose all night, but it will be a big challenge. But our boys are excited. You want to play the best. Jackson (Carman) and Tremayne (Anchrum) are happy about the challenge. “

Attacking coordinator Tony Elliott says Carman is ready for the challenge.

“Oh, he’s excited! That goes back to the previous one – he came to Clemson and before he decided to come to Clemson, ”said Elliott. “I think he’s followed Chase Young since Chase Young was in high school. These guys are competitors. You want to compete against the best. He and Tremayne (Anchrum) are both looking forward to an opportunity. That is what you want. Especially the guys who want to play on the next level. You speak of a potential problem – it is good enough to be number one in the overall ranking. You have the chance to demonstrate your talent on the biggest stage against the best player in the country. Both are excited. “

However, Elliott warned that every player must keep their emotions in check.

“I don’t want the boys to focus on that. I just want them to focus on playing their best game because that’s what it takes, ”said Elliott. “When you’re in the hype, when you’re too excited – because at the end of the day, the emotion of this game won’t win. You play at one of the best venues for college football. You play at one of the best conferences in college football. You won’t be overwhelmed at the moment. It’s the team that can handle all the distractions, all the hype associated with the game, and can play the best fundamental football that will win. So these guys will be excited, but at the same time they don’t want to take that excitement away from them. We want to challenge them in the right way. “

