by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-29 16: 01: 02.0

GLENDALE, AZ – Returning from a 16-point deficit and extending the field just ahead of the clock is not easy in a regular season game, let alone a college football playoff game.

However, you can do it if winning is in your DNA under difficult circumstances.

Clemson’s nationwide best winning streak improved to 29 games in a row thanks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s deciding touchdown pass to Travis Etienne and Nolan Turner’s seal game in the Ohio State 29-23 end zone.

It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always nice, but the tigers got past the chances.

“It’s just the DNA. It is our program. It’s not just this season. That’s how we are structured, ”said head coach Dabo Swinney. “One of the things I half told you, I thought we had your best shot. I don’t think we could have played worse, but we did their best shot and it was 16-14. My message at half-time was: We have to find a way to take the lead in the third quarter, because if we take the lead in the fourth quarter, we’ll be at the end. I think we’re now 100-2 if we take 100-2 in the fourth quarter. So this is not just this year. That’s how we are. It is exactly what we do. We end. That is the way of thinking and the DNA of our program. So that’s all – your off-season, spring practice, and how you meet. This is your camp. So you practice all that stuff every week. It is your employees, the leadership and the development of leadership in your team. It is culture. That’s it. It was great to see. “

Senior linebacker Chad Smith is a perfect example of this DNA – Smith spent four seasons (one of which was a red shirt year) and waited patiently for his turn. After 12 tackles, he was named defensive MVP of the game.

“It’s pretty incredible. I have to pinch myself somehow. I’ve been here for five years, enrolled early. I’m just maximizing my opportunities here at Clemson, ”said Smith. “The thought of a transfer never really impressed me. I love it here. Coach Swinney is a damn good leader. Since I can be with these players, my teammates, it is something special here at Clemson. Having a night like this tonight is pretty surreal. We thank the other ten guys, the coaching staff, the offensive and the special teams. I mean, maybe I got a single award, but it was really a team award. I couldn’t have played these games without my teammates. “

Another player who embodies this DNA is security Nolan Turner, who intercepted a pass on Ohio Street in the end zone, leaving 37 seconds to seal the win. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Turner gave up a touchdown for a fourth down game, but came back to make the game the biggest game of the game.

“Listen, you go out there and it’s four and two and you give up a piece. He was a little too far out, no postal help. (Justin) Fields did a great job, ”said Swinney. “He was very disappointed with himself and felt like he was abandoning the team. Unfortunately, they would hit. That’s one thing I told him: you have to hold your head up. You will make a successful interception and just have to move on to the next game.

“So it was pretty amazing to see how it all went. He was a really good player for us and had a big interception with the Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl last year. I don’t even know if he was a one-star recruit, but he’s really, really good. He is a really good player and played against elite people tonight. That was a huge piece. I’m just glad to see that he can have this moment and I know that his father is up in the sky and smiling at him. No doubt in my head. Just really cool. ”

