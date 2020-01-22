Swinney says his coaching tree now has a branch with USF's hiring from Jeff Scott

advertisement

Dabo Swinney speaks to the media on Thursday

ATLANTA, GA –

Dabo Swinney’s coaching tree begins like a branch with the hiring of

Jeff Scott in South Florida.

Scott, Clemson’s former co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver trainer, was named fifth head coach in South Florida history on Monday. Swinney said that he knew last week that Scott was the leader to become the top bull.

“Yes, we knew it. Take it back. We were only 100% convinced on Sunday that he had the job. I winked, nodding from Michael Kelly (USF Athletic Director), “said Swinney.” I have known Michael Kelly for a long time. He was our ACC soccer man. Then he was the CFP guy for the first few years.

“He called me early. I talked to him about Jeff early. I really felt that it was a great opportunity for him. We have done everything to help him. I just think it was a good fit for Jeff and a good fit for South Florida, a good fit for Michael Kelly. I’m just really happy for Jeff and Sara and Savannah. Brad will be a great asset to him. It is special to have your father at your side when you have the first opportunity to become a head coach. “

Swinney said losing Scott is like losing a son, but now he has a start in his coaching tree.

“He’s been with me for 12 years. It’s like sending a son to college, a little sad, but you know he’s very well prepared, ”said Swinney. “I’m just happy. I’m happy for South Florida, happy for Jeff, how it all came together. Hopefully there are some others who get a chance from Jeff’s chance. I don’t really have a big carriage tree, but now I’m like one Branch and a leaf grows. It will do great. It is so well prepared. I started well yesterday. “

Scott will train the tigers during the college football playoff.

“It was just one of the questions I asked him last week. If this happens, let’s talk about a schedule, how it should work, and what’s best for you,” Swinney said of the plan. “I’m a little bit excited that he’ll be gone for a while, I can take her with me. That is my passion. My husband Grisham, Tyler Grisham, is so well prepared. He was a great player for me. Played for four years in the pros. He’s been with me for six years. He was a GA for three years, then a player developer for three years.

“He was very patient and well prepared for this opportunity. He and I will take care of the distance until we take a break. As soon as we get back from our break, Jeff is with us all day to reach the goal. He’ll be down there by next Wednesday. If we meet again to fly to Arizona, he’s all Clemson to the end. That pleases me. The same goes for Brad. “

Swinney said Scott’s loss would be felt through the Clemson program.

“Jeff is a big loss for us. As I said, he’s been with me for 12 years. He was a GA for me. When I got the part-time job, I brought it with me and kind of trained it if you like, ”Swinney said. “He just did a phenomenal job in everything you ever asked him to do. One of the main reasons I hired him was before I became head coach, Coach Bowden. I ran the camps, I ran the clinics, there were a lot of things I did for Coach Bowden. If you are responsible for these things, always try to get student assistants to help you. Sometimes full-time coaches aren’t as nervous about getting the garbage bags where they need to be or whatever needs to be done.

“But Jeff Scott, whatever you asked him to do, he would far exceed your expectations. I have told him. I said to him: If I ever get a job, you will be the first one I hire. He was always early, always late, no job was too small for him. I was always so impressed with him. Literally the day I became in the meantime, I said: Okay, let’s go. I said, “If I get the job, you have the job.”

Scott wasn’t sure if he would keep the job.

“He loves telling the story,” said Swinney. “He went home that night and told his wife that he was so excited. Coach Swinney tells me when he gets the job, we have seven weeks left, he will hire me. Then, all of a sudden in the ESPN ticker, the last 30 years in which there were no interim coaches in the off-season got the job, zero of 29 or whatever. He loves to tell that.

“But he’s great. He was a great ambassador and representative of our program, Clemson University. Incredible recruiter too. Just did a great job recruiting a lot of great young men for Clemson. ”

