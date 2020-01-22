Swinney says he saw potential in Mendenhall, Virginia from the start

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 2019-12-06 08: 01: 02.0

Mendenhall and his cavaliers will play at the ACC championship on Saturday (Photo: Amber Searls / USATODAY)

CLEMSON – head coach

Dabo Swinney has built Clemson’s program from the ground up over the past decade while retaining one of the most stable employees in the country, so he knows the coach’s talent and the features of an emerging program better than most others.

All of the traits, qualities and characteristics of an aspiring program and head coach can be found in Virginia and in Bronco Mendenhall, the head coach of Cavaliers.

Mendenhall is at the helm in its fourth season and has made the 2-10 team of 2016 a 9-3 team and Coastal Division champion of 2019. Swinney said he recognized the potential in Mendenall from the start.

“He’s a great coach. He’s about the right things. He’s the job. I love being with people like him who are real game ambassadors and love their players and want to build something right,” Swinney said during his press conference on Tuesday, “That’s exactly what he’s doing there, there’s no doubt about it. He Is hard. He is not afraid of failure. I think when he came here and took this job everyone said, “What is he doing?” A great situation he was in. And at the first meeting I attended, I said, “The guy got it.” This guy will be successful. ”

“I don’t know when or what their situation is or how patient they will be because they will release you after two years, not even after two years. You know, take a dumpster fire and they’ll fire you in two years. But they did a great job. I don’t think they did very well in the first or second year and last year they took a step forward, and now they are in the fourth year participating in the ACC championship game. It was very easy for me to see that he would be successful the first time I met him and had been with him for the past few years. It’s made of the right things. ”

Mendenhall is building a program and has its most experienced team.

“Congratulations to Virginia and Bronco (Mendenhall) and what they did. What a remarkable job he did with this program and what I definitely saw a few years ago,” said Swinney. “As a coach, there are only certain things that you see and that you understand, and (I’m not surprised) that we’re playing Virginia. I just think that they will continue to build a great program up there.

“With regard to Virginia, this is an offensive, very experienced group. And the only thing I would say about Virginia first of all, as a coach, when I watch a team, yes, you look at their schedule, you look at their staff, you look at these things, but for me, I want to know who they are and I can see who they are after reading the whole tape. I always have a very good feeling about who they are and also as a program – who they are as a unit, whether it is a recipient group or a running back group or whatever – but let me tell you this is a soccer team I appreciate who they are because you can see their culture, you can see their heart, they can see their will to win, they can see their passion, they can see their togetherness, they can see their faith to them see band.

“It just pours out when you see her playing. This is thanks to Bronco and its employees. You did a great job because those are the hardest things, you know? And that’s why they are where they are, and if you get these things right, you have a chance to do bigger and better things on your way, and they got it right. This is a team that again has a great will to win and a great belief in each other and only has a lot of passion. Really excited to face such a team. ”

Swinney said he was pleased to have the opportunity to compete against Virginia for the ACC championship at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday night.

“Looking forward to going to Charlotte on Friday,” he said. “Hopefully we have a great audience up there, it will be nice weather. I don’t think it should rain. Last year it probably rained the whole game, so I think it was a nice night and a great matchup between Clemson and Virginia will be. “

A Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins

“Your quarterback … he’s a wow guy. He’s a guy who gets better the crazier things get. If things break down and it looks like a terrible thing is going to happen, man, he is at his best. He’s just a very, very good soccer player. Very explosive. He’s tall, 6-3 men, and he can run as well as anyone you will see. He has unbelievable numbers running the ball let and throw the ball. I think he had 479 yards of the 492 yards offensive against Virginia Tech so everything will go through him.

“They’re really a punishment. They really want to pass the ball on to let it run. You know, they are built with all their drawsets and a lot of draw set RPO stuff and some designed quarterback run games but also a lot of quarterback runs that are just from the draw game and are a little different from some read the zone RPO. Lots of draw sets and then trying to throw or run the ball. It’s a very good program for the staff and certainly for him.

“He’s a great player, a guy we always have to be accountable for because he’s 50, he’s going to be 60. Our D line is going to have to play with a lot of discipline, you know, and really let it in your pocket and do a great job with our eyes and rush tracks and get off our blocks and stuff and he’s just a really good player. “

On Virginia’s offensive

“Again offensive, very experienced, very efficient in what they do. I think down first is probably the most critical down against these guys. They are one of the best teams in the country in third place, so they stay on the field a lot, and a lot of that only speaks for their efficiency and their offensive performance. They have a really good audience, they do a lot of competitive games, and they have a very experienced audience. The tight end is a good player. He’s a guy you can’t sleep on. There are many option principles in everything they do.

“Very impressed with their scheme. You are well trained. They challenge their formations, their orientations, their quads, their movements to do all the things that you really need to have a good plan for, so they make a lot of things that are in their offense and that in turn only express themselves of coaching that they have. “

In defense of Virginia

“The flip side and another reason they’re a championship team is their defense. They’re really good. They are sixth in the country in bags. I think they have 43 bags and we have 35 so they come after the quarterback They do a great job and challenge you in a schematic way. The big challenge for us, you know, considering this type of front and the way they use their people is to communicate and just to ensure that we’re properly aligned and we’re all on one side. You know, run back, OL, quarterback, tight end, everyone is locked in. They do a good job of looking for the quarterback.

“They’ve only had two out of twelve teams that were treated 400m offensive so that’s a great defense.” They had a team run of 200 meters, that was Louisville. And they had six out of twelve opponents against whom they had less than 100 meters of time. That’s how they are set up – to stop the run, the extra hat must always be there, so we have to do a great job again by simply targeting them and ensuring good, clean execution in all phases.

“They are number 24 in the defense and the top 20 on the offensive. That speaks for their efficiency, because they hold the ball and disappear from the field at one o’clock very high rate. If you look at them statistically, some of the numbers shown are generated this way. Again, only two teams in 12 ball games were more than 400 meters tall. A very efficient soccer team that doesn’t hit itself and obviously trains incredibly well. “

