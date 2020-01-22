advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-09 10: 45: 43.0

Swinney will get a Gatoradenbad at the end of the game on Saturday.

Charlotte, NC – Clemson head coach

Dabo Swinney left the ACC network after gaining the dominant victory over Virginia in the ACC championship game on Saturday and jogged toward Clemson Locker. A handful of tiger believers were waiting for Swinney, and as he got closer the group started cheering and clapping.

advertisement

Swinney never stopped, took off his hat from the crowd and broke into his biggest grin of the night and shouted: “Woooo !!! Let’s go!!!”

The fans laughed enthusiastically when the head coach of the Tigers ducked into the tunnel. At Swinney, it’s obvious that winning championships never gets old.

“Ultimately, what this team did is very special. It’s really hard to do what they did, 13-0, and staying focused week after week and just getting ready is something special, ”said Swinney. “The leadership of this team and the will to win are really inspiring, and I’m just so grateful to have the opportunity to be part of it. It never gets old. That’s what it’s all about and only about a special, special time. This team has prepared, they have trained and they have believed in this moment all year round. So seeing how it is carried is something very special. It’s really cool to win our fifth ACC title game in a row and make college football history. We didn’t want that, it’s just something that happened. We have been so busy doing our best every day and suddenly you look up and we are in a situation like this.

“I am thankful for the previous teams that gave us this opportunity and it is only a blessing. Hopefully we will have the opportunity to measure ourselves and see if we are good enough to get the whole thing to the top of the mountain. We’ll find out tomorrow. But these seniors won their 54th game today, and that’s an exception to the college football record. So just an incredible, special group of young people. ”

The Tigers will now move into college football playoffs, but Swinney said he’ll enjoy the ACC championship as long as he can.

“Just a great, great night. Appreciate our fans. It was an amazing amount and I appreciate everyone in Charlotte who works so hard to make this ACC Championship game a great venue and experience for both teams, ”said Swinney. “It was just great and I’m just happy for our fans. I am happy for our administration and for Team 124, our 124th team at Clemson. These guys did great things. We’ll enjoy it tonight. We’re having a team meeting tomorrow, and we’re going to celebrate as a team at noon and find out who we’re going to play against, where we’re going, and then these guys will have a little break. We are on our way. We have a very short window as everything is a week back this year in terms of the calendar, but we look forward to the next challenge. But we will enjoy this tonight. “

Swinney was asked where he believed the tigers would end up in the playoffs as far as sowing was concerned and he said he didn’t care. He only knows that his team deserves the chance to play for a title.

“Oh, shoot, man, I have no idea. And I really don’t care. I mean, as long as we’re in the top 4, we deserve it. We deserve it. I know we haven’t played against anyone all year round, but hopefully we have a chance to be in the top four because I think these guys deserve it, ”said Swinney. “But it’s hard. It’s hard to be unbeaten in any league. Ohio State and LSU, I mean, incredible, incredible years because it’s so difficult. I really appreciate that performance. The LSU was an incredible team. Me would imagine they would be one. I think they won pretty big, didn’t they?

“I didn’t see the end, but they won pretty big. What was the Ohio State Score? Was it close? Pretty close game. I dont know. I don’t even know who was number 1 last week to be honest. But I would think one of them would be number 1. We’ll be in there somewhere. I would think we would probably be three again. It doesn’t really matter. We will play somewhere and play someone and be grateful for the opportunity. Let’s see who else? I think Oklahoma. You won, didn’t you? I think it is. I think there is no drama. It starts. The boys can sleep until noon tomorrow. There it is. There is your show “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hojXbY07rc [/ embed]

The former Clemson WR signs a futures contract with Titans

Top athletes from Louisiana accept Clemson’s offer

advertisement