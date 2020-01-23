advertisement

David Hood

– Senior writer

2019-12-01

Dabo Swinney speaks to the ESPN television team before the game on Saturday

Dabo Swinney is not finished with his team.

Clemson’s head coach caused a sensation after beating South Carolina on Saturday when he said that Clemson doesn’t get the same award that other teams across the country receive, mainly because the ACC is perceived as weak. He didn’t hold back on Sunday’s ACC Championship Game conference call, claiming people had done everything possible to discredit the Tigers’ success.

“I will not let anyone degrade the performance of our program because it is incredible,” said Swinney. “I said once again about the ACC Media Days: We couldn’t win in the postseason because we didn’t play against people, now we only win because we don’t play against people. It’s just the same old plot, people just turn it over, whatever their agenda may be. My job is to tell the truth and work for this program when I feel it is necessary. “

Swinney then listed the performance of his program.

“What has been achieved by this group is incredible. I mean it’s incredible, ”he said. “They won 27 games in a row, four conference titles in a row with a chance of a fifth. They played four playoffs, won two of the last three national championships and beat the best of the best. “

Part of Swinny’s anger may be due to the fact that Clemson players do not receive national recognition in the form of price lists.

“People who didn’t focus on what Travis Etienne did, what Trevor Lawrence did. The people who still want to talk to you made a few eavesdropping attempts earlier this year. It’s a joke, ”Swinney said. “It’s a joke. It doesn’t even make sense. What these recipients did, what this defense did is incredible. It’s just incredible. These players deserve this recognition.”

Swinney said his Saturday response was an answer to the question of whether the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry was nationally relevant.

“I just answered the man’s question because he asked if it meant anything nationally. What are you talking about? Yes, it is a huge game that is of great national relevance to us, ”said Swinney. “If we lose, they want to kick us out because they don’t respect who we’re playing against, which is another joke in itself. I think we have 10 bowl teams again this year. It is a very competitive league. It proves itself year after year. I’m just very proud of what has been achieved so far. It is our fourth 12: 0 season in our school’s history.

“What is even more important is what we were able to achieve outside of the field in addition to the success in the field. We, Duke and Northwestern, are eight of the ten academically leading companies of the past nine years. Just the consequence of being committed to top performance, doing things right on and off the field is just a blessing to be able to sit in the front row again. People who have not watched or watched us have missed a special time and a special group of young people who play with passion, incredible faith, will to win and selflessness. It is incredible to see. ”

