Swinney looks ahead to the wild 20s in Clemson Football

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-12 12: 44: 06.0

Orgeron and Swinney pose for the National Championship Trophy Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Clemson will play its first game of the new decade on Monday night in New Orleans, the first step in which head coach

Dabo Swinney hopes that it will be the 20s.

Swinney and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held their last press conference before Sunday’s national championship, and Swinney was asked how he would describe the past decade, the best decade in Clemson’s history.

“The last decade? Transformative. Is that a word We have transformed Clemson and the next decade is the roaring ’20s. I’m excited – I’ve heard that these are great. Hopefully we can relive it, ”said Swinney.

The Tigers have a chance to break multiple records if they win the game on Monday, and Swinney said he didn’t have to remind his team what it was about.

“Well, I mean, it’s 2020. I don’t have to give them anything. You will only be alerted in the middle of the night. I mean, the information in their world is overloaded today, ”said Swinney. “So I don’t have to give them anything. You see it. You hear it. It’s a constant – they know it.

“Certainly, from time to time we reinforce what is your chance, but it’s not that we give them something they don’t know. You know. They know very well what they have achieved. And listen, no matter what happens in the game tomorrow night, it was really a historic run. Winning two of the last three national championships is incredible. I’m just super proud of all of our teams that have worked so hard to be the best they can be, and that’s really our goal. That’s it. Sometimes you get beaten and our goal is to be the best we can every year. ”

Swinney said he wanted his team to be great right now.

“Winning a national championship is a by-product of that commitment,” said Swinney. “So just thankful for all of our teams, and they are aware of all the possibilities and all the stuff, but that’s really not the focus. I think if you focus on it, you focus on the size of the moment and lose the joy of the moment. That is all we want to focus on, just being great where our feet are and having fun doing what we do to get ready. “

Then he said he was looking forward to a great game on Monday.

“I’m just grateful for the hard work we did for our players and New Orleans was great,” said Swinney. “I’m looking forward to a great game tomorrow. Really amazing season that LSU has had. Coach O and the work he did, his staff, just incredible.

“It should be so. Two great, great teams that worked extremely hard to get to this point and culminate it tomorrow night in front of the whole country and probably many people around the world to watch a great college football game. It’s just a great thing, a blessing to be part of it. ”

Orgeron said his team is not focused on the championship.

“We didn’t talk about it to play the national championship. We talked about how we have to prepare to beat Clemson game after game as we did, ”said Orgeron. “We trusted the process. Today’s focus is Friday. The boys get excited. You get nervous. I can feel it. I’m getting nervous too. But I think we have to keep working through the season. You will do plays. We do plays. We have to work for 60 minutes and focus on winning the game and not worrying about the other things.

Swinney said his team’s ballroom training opened its eyes on Saturday.

“Yes, we may have had the best training we’ve had all year round. We had the same opportunity to go to the saints’ palatial facility, ”said Swinney. “It’s just crazy how people publish these stories right away. We had the exact same opportunity to go there, but we had to change our schedule and just didn’t want to, and obviously the weather was bad, so it was great. I mean, it’s huge, and that was – it was Thursday training for us, and our Thursday training is kind of a continuous training anyway, and that was the ninth training on the tenth day we were together that was even easier than that was a lot of fun, it was great energy.

“I mean, listen, both teams are ready to play. You can only practice so much. It was a great exercise. It was a great day. Thankful that we had a really good facility and we could have done the same thing. I just decided not to change our schedule and stay on course and it’s great. “

