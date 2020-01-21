Swinney is getting the ROY bus into full swing after the award season

advertisement

Swinney and Ed Orgeron from LSU and Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma

All College Football Awards shows had one thing in common – a decided lack of Clemson talent. All you have to do is fill the ROY bus with fuel.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and linebacker Isaiah Simmons were invited to the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday evening, and Simmons was allowed to step onto the red carpet as a Butkus award winner. That being said, the tigers were just an afterthought.

The program’s moderator, Chris Fowler, joked during the program that the Snubs Swinney would likely put plenty of motivational ammunition into the college football playoff, and Swinney shrugged his shoulders in agreement.

LSU and Ohio St. were the big winners on Thursday evening, and the other three participants in the playoffs had a member of the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York on Saturday evening. Missing? Clemson, of course.

You can almost hear the engine on the ROY (Rest of Y’all Bus) bus now.

“Every year you start from scratch,” said Swinney on Thursday at the CFB playoff media conference in Atlanta. “We remember that all the time. You have to earn it every year. But yes, the “ROY Bus” is definitely full. It was easy this year. I really haven’t had much to do. I think that’s pretty well anchored in the file. I think as a trainer you always take free fuel when you get it. We have a good soccer team. We deserve the opportunity to come here. I’m proud of her. ”

Swinny’s tigers are number three, but many of the casinos in Vegas have Clemson as their favorites.

“At this point it doesn’t matter if you are one, two, three or four. You will play a great team. The error rate is very low. We just wanted to be here to have this opportunity.” We are what we are right now – we are a team with an opportunity. Hopefully we can take this opportunity. “

Swinney said this year’s team has been focused since day one.

“This year’s team, a word? Concentrated, was very focused all year round, ”he said. “Easy to train group to prepare. Every week they focused on getting the job done. That hasn’t fluctuated all year round. So super proud of her. “

Swinney used the ROY bus as a motivation a year ago, when Alabama was the overwhelming favorite to win the playoffs, and when the Tigers fell from first position earlier this year, he pulled the bus out of his garage.

“I had an open house week this week, so I went back to the shed this week and took the tarp from the” ROY bus “. I just took it off,” Swinney said on October 8 after Clemson said Had defeated UNC 21-20. “, I thought we were out of the” ROY Bus “for a while. Inflated tires, bathed, changed oil. I ran down there for the $ 5 oil change. The seats cleaned up a bit. Let’s go. Back in the” ROY Bus “, Man. “

