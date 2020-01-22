Sweet tee: Higgins etches its name among the Clemson sizes

advertisement

Higgins scores with his three touchdowns on Saturday evening.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson is known as Wide Receiver U because it produces a large number of high quality wideouts, and it is time everyone recognized that

Tee Higgins is one of the best receivers ever played for the Tigers.

Higgins was a large part of Clemson’s 62-17 Virginia Shellacking at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Saturday night at the Bank of America Stadium. Higgins ended his evening with nine receptions, 182 yards, three touchdowns and the ACC Championship Game MVP Award.

Higgins increased his career touchdown to 27, connecting Deandre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for most of Clemson’s history. Higgins rose to the top 10 in the career among Clemson recipients. He has amassed 2,363 meters, 1,082 of them this season. He was the first Clemson receiver to score multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games.

An already great recipient is getting better and better, but head coach Dabo declined to give Higgins the game ball.

“This guy here, we had a lot of great arguments, and I think he had 9 for 182 and the record, career record 27 touchdowns in his career, and that connects Nuk and Sammy.” Swinney said. “These guys were pretty good, so just amazing.

“I told him I wouldn’t give him a game ball. At the next touchdown he gets a game ball. He’ll stand alone. So I’m really proud of tea and what it did. “

Higgins typically said that he was not worried about the numbers.

“First of all, it’s great to be up there with these two best players, and we just go out and play for our reception room,” said Higgins. “Don’t worry about the statistics. One is doing well, we’ll congratulate him and just keep going. “

After his second touchdown reception, Higgins stayed on his back and seemed to water at the moment the crowd roared appreciatively.

“I don’t know, I just felt – it was just great. The second touchdown, I don’t know why, but I enjoyed it the most simply because I knew I was about to get the record, but I never knew if I would be back in the game or not I have it just enjoyed it, ”said Higgins.

At this point, Swinney interfered in the conversation and said, “I guarantee you that his mother didn’t absorb it. She howled and roared and went mad in the stands, I guarantee you. She was having fun up there with his sister, I’m sure. “

Swinney then continued that Higgins came to Clemson as an athlete rather than a recipient, but hard work has resulted in his name being added to the list of the big tigers.

“When he got here, he was more of a basketball player. He was a great high school player, a jumping ball guy who ran across the field and threw it at him. He was Bony Maroney, ”said Swinney. “He was about – he was probably 180 pounds, maybe when he got here, and now he’s around 215. So he just pulled his tail and developed physically, had a lot to learn from a technical point of view about the position. ” and such things. But he just got the job done.

“What a pleasure to be a trainer. And he doesn’t care whether tea gets a ball or 10. These guys are selfless and happy about their teammates. You give everyone an example, and if your best player has so much character and humility and great respect for how you have to prepare week after week, then you give an example, I mean, it just makes my job easy. “

