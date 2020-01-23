Sweet Tea Pie is what your southern heart needs right now

advertisement

There was a time when sweet tea was just something the fanciest kids in the south drank at the annual picnic on July 4th. But in recent years, sweet tea has become a staple of drinks across the country.

You can even get it at McDonald’s! Therefore, every lover of sweet teas must ask: How else can I include sweet tea in my diet? Why not cake?

That’s right – we have a recipe for sweet tea pie.

Granted, our Delish friends invented the recipe a few years ago, but it’s just as perfect as ever, whether the sun is shining or the sky is snowing. And yes, Thursday (January 22nd) happens to be National Pie Day, so the timing is perfect!

Take it from us – you mix sweet tea with eggs and lemons and a pie crust that you can only buy at the local grocery store. This pate is nothing more than culinary perfection.

Sweet Tea Pie Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 c. sugar

2 TBSP. Meal with cereals

1 TBSP. Flour

1/8 tsp. Salt-

1/2 c. melted butter

1/4 c. double strength sweet tea

1 TBSP. White wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 lemon zest

4 eggs, beaten

1 pastry crust (9-inch)

Powdered sugar for dusting

directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large mixing bowl, whisk sugar, corn flour, flour, salt, butter, tea, vinegar and vanilla extract. Add the eggs and lemon zest and whisk again until everything is well mixed. Pour into the cake crust.

Place the cake on a baking sheet (which protects your oven if air bubbles rise and overflow) and bake for 50-55 minutes.

Let cool for 2 hours. Top with powdered sugar. Serve.

Try combining these great country drinking songs with your cake:

