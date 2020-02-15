GLASGOW (AP) – Armand Duplantis broke the pole vault world record for the second time in eight days on Saturday.

The American-born Swede surpassed his own brand by one centimeter when he jumped 6.18 meters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

“This was a great competition,” said Duplantis when he received a world record bonus check for $ 30,000. “There was so much energy that the crowd gave me and I can really benefit from it.”

It opened at 5.50 meters and came over 5.75 on the second attempt. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks was leading at the time, but was out of the competition at 5.84.

Duplantis sailed over at 5.84 a.m. on his first attempt. Since no one else was in the event, he flew past at 6:00 a.m., a record in Great Britain.

The 20-year-old Vaulter had raised the bar to 6.18 and an attempt was all he needed when he was flying clear.

Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday when a 6.17 performance improved the 6.16 set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.