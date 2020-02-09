Two years ago, Wicklow’s little soccer players secured a famous win over Dublin in the Leinster Championship. A large crowd made their way to Joule Park in Aughrim on Saturday, hoping to be repeated in the first round of this year’s Eirgrid Leinster U20 football campaign.

Luke Swan carried most of the points after Ciarán Archer received a black card.

Those who didn’t arrive on time paid a high price for being late because the game started explosively. Tinahely’s Eoin Darcy reached into the pocket of a Dublin defender and threw the ball in the first minute for a Wicklow goal in the corner of the net, only the dubs won the subsequent kickout and full-back Adam Fearon responded in kind.

Wicklow had the breeze in the first half and was certainly competitive, but Luke Swan and Ciarán Archer had some great results for Dublin, and the guests were 1-8 to 1: 5 during the break.

Matthew Ging had a good early result for Wicklow after half-time, and he was a constant threat to Garden County. However, Dublin prevailed and won 1: 17-1: 7, with Swan having the largest share of the total points. Dublin will play Longford in Parnell Park in the quarter-finals next Saturday.

The other action of the day on the east coast was in Dunleer, where Offaly Louth defeated 2-6 to 0-0 to face a derby duel with Kildare in five days.

The Faithful men will be particularly happy with their first half against the wind. The goal of Seán Courtney means that they were only two points from 0: 6 to 1: 1 behind during the break. Carl Gillespie’s fifth point (out of six) for Wee County extended the lead in the first minute of the second half, but a second goal for Courtney, which deceived the goalkeeper, helped put Offaly in the lead for the win.

However, they made an effort and it took two late goals from Aaron Kelleghan for the win to be decided.

The last action of the day took place in Celtic Park, where Derry and Fermanagh met in the preliminary round in Ulster. Seán Cassidy’s goal gave the away team a 1-5 to 0-3 lead during the break, and Derry was knocked out in the second half as he tried to make up for the deficit.

Jude McAtamney’s deadball accuracy under difficult conditions narrowed the gap to two points, and Eunan Mulholland and Alex Doherty landed points in the last ten minutes, leaving the final score 1-6 to 0-9.

Callum Jones and Micheál Glynn made two goals for Fermanagh at the start of extra time, but Derry quickly took control of the draw and ended the game 1-4 without an answer to win 1:13 to 1-8. Doherty hit the target, which secured her place in the last eight games where they will meet Antrim.