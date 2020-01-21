advertisement

We are in a global economic shift in which businesses and consumers prefer access to services to product ownership: the subscription economy.

As a result, companies around the world are rethinking their business models to implement a SaaS approach to meet new customer needs and scale in an increasingly competitive environment. Check out HPE’s strategic move to a subscription business model, or the fact that Apple’s service revenue reached an all-time high of $ 12.5 billion at the end of fiscal 19 (nearly 20 percent of its business).

The benefits of subscription business models are unprecedented in this new economy. Recent research has shown that subscription companies have five times faster sales growth than the S&P 500 (18.2 percent versus 3.6 percent).

Turning to subscription services helps companies grow in the long term, but the shift is not without short-term headwind, which can include:

Market entry challenges that result from switching your direct sales or distribution channel to a subscription approach from a direct sales approach. This includes a change in the remuneration models as well as training measures (sale of the value support of the subscription).

Conversion of the traditional SKU-based product catalog to subscriptions. Some companies will try to subscribe to each SKU. However, this is the wrong approach. You have to think inside of the customer need, not outside of the product design.

Customer success. The idea of ​​customer success does not normally exist in traditionally product-oriented companies. You need to think about how to help your customers on their way and focus on growing relationships rather than transactions.

As a result, companies that switch from a product-based solution to a service-oriented model often have to “swallow the fish”. This happens when a traditional company starts to switch its sales mix from an investment model to a subscription model. During this period, the company has had a number of quarters in which sales have shrunk as earnings from large prepayments are replaced by recurring non-prepaid subscriptions.

Along with the decline in sales, the company has to invest in many of the new functions and structures required for a pro ﬁ table subscription-based model. The traditionally cheap and stable mix of more revenue than cost is being replaced by a turbulent cost period that exceeds revenue. The bottom line, however, is that this investment and restructuring phase leads to greater efficiency and higher sales growth, completing a fish-like curve.

This has happened to a number of well-known companies such as Adobe, Nutanix and Microsoft and is a reality for any company that is undergoing a comprehensive transformation to a service provider. Let’s look at some examples.

Adobe:

Adobe was a pioneer in the industry as Creative Suite 2012 switched to monthly subscriptions to meet changing content creation needs and to avoid steady growth in perpetual licenses. Adobe had to “swallow the fish”. Net income fell nearly 35 percent the following year as the upfront costs increased.

Within three years, Adobe Creative Cloud switched from almost no subscription revenue to a virtually 100 percent subscription model. When Adobe announced the move, the stock was trading around $ 25. Today it’s around $ 328.

In addition, the company increased its total digital experience subscription bookings in fiscal 19 by more than 20 percent year over year.

Microsoft:

About five years ago, Satya Nadella made some very smart (but also very unpopular!) Decisions and investments that prepared Microsoft for success in a cloud-based world. Microsoft, like Adobe, faced short-term challenges in moving its business from static hardware and on-premises sales to a subscription-based cloud model.

From mid-2014 to mid-2015, Microsoft’s stock seemed to stall for a few years before steadily rising. Operating costs rose during this period, as Satya was likely making some upfront investments and spending a bit of money and R&D on building its server infrastructure and service-oriented field team. During the same period, sales declined as the company switched its sales mix from products to services and became fishy.

Microsoft’s share price fluctuated around $ 50 during this transition period, where it is today at $ 150 and is rising. Satya Nadella was preparing for a long, steady climb.

PTC:

PTC is one of the 50 largest software companies in the world. Five years ago, PTC received all-in subscriptions, which resulted in a drop in earnings. In the second quarter of 2015, PTC had sales of $ 303 million. A little over a year later, that number dropped to $ 288 million. Over the same period, profit increased from $ 17.4 million to a loss of $ 28.5 million.

PTC has now reported that ARR grew 12 percent in fiscal 2019 and has announced it will acquire the SaaS product development platform Onshape.

Companies that are relocating have countless ways to provide valuable ongoing services through subscriptions – faster revenue growth, closer customer relationships, access to critical data, and more.

However, switching to a subscription business model is not an easy task and requires time and investment. However, this change in business model is necessary for every company to compete with a new generation of SaaS-based cloud companies and to build a real customer relationship.

Amy Konary, VP of customer business, Zuora

