RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov had a perfect rush in the second half to boost his streak to six games and help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Friday night.

Nino Niederreiter and Warren Foegele scored goals for the hurricanes in the first half, helping Carolina play from scratch for most of the night as they struggle to position the wildcard playoffs. Martin Necas and Joel Edmundson added two more in the third half, leading 5-1. This was part of a relatively smooth night for the hurricanes on their return from a four-game street sweep.

“We are in the last round here and we have to put together a series of wins,” said defender Brett Pesce, who had two assists. “This is the beginning we needed.”

Petr Mrazek ended Carolina with 35 saves after losing his last three starts. He had four stops during an early New Jersey power game and two big saves in the final minutes, with the Devils having a two-man advantage.

Sebastian Aho assisted Svechnikov’s goal but was unable to find the end of the net and ended his six-game series.

Mirco Mueller scored in the first half and Joey Anderson added one in the third for the Devils, while Louis Domingue scored 26 saves in a loss. New Jersey had won three out of four, including a 4-1 home win over Detroit on Thursday.

Interim Devils coach Alain Nasreddine said things started to disappear in the second phase when the team was “separated” and “for some reason could not come to our game”.

“We had chances, they really took their chances,” said Nasreddine. “I think the chances of scoring are pretty even … but the problem with us is that the chances of scoring that we gave up are enormous. I know it sounds old now because I’ve said it for a while, but we just have to get better. “

The Hurricanes took four points behind Philadelphia for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference playoff race with two games in hand. They went on forever when Foegele came between the circles and pushed the puck past Domingue at 11:23 a.m.

Then Svechnikov made the climax in the middle of the second. The hurricanes took a play and pushed ice up, with Svechnikov leaving a short drop pass to a trailing Aho along the left boards. He cut in the direction of the crease when Aho zipped the puck cross ice to Teuvo Teravainen, who sent it straight to Svechnikov on the left for a light insert and a 3-1 lead.

“This is a highlight goal,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour. “You always get it. You have to be careful not to try too often because … when these games take place you want to do it over and over instead of just staying a little easier and taking the pictures. But these guys have a bit more leeway because they obviously have a fair amount of skill. “

NOTES: Foegeles goal was his first since scoring the winning goal against Arizona on January 10, ending a drought of 12 games. … Mueller’s goal was his second goal of the season, the other on December 13 in Colorado. … Necas’ third-half goal came after Devils defender Damon Severson tried to knock the puck off the fold, but accidentally put it in the net. … Severson had caught his eight-point streak. Carolina’s injured defender, Dougie Hamilton, sounded the siren before the game for the Hurricanes. Hamilton was selected for the NHL All-Star Game, but previously suffered a broken left leg and missed his 10th consecutive game on Friday.

Devils: New Jersey returns home on Sunday to host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hurricanes: Carolina plays a second consecutive home game on Sunday when the Edmonton Oilers visit Raleigh.

