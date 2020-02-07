When it comes to making the heaviest music in the room, there are very few who can keep up with the caustic mix of black and death metal, and Svart Crown has been doing it better than most for a long time. Back with a revised line-up, this fifth long player packs the punch that the initiates have got used to, but also brings some other flavors into the mix.

While there is a lot of the usual breakneck violence, they also spend a lot of time dealing with slower pace, and it is appropriate to crush it. Art Of Obedience is a formidable thug, while the equally overwhelming Blessed Be The Fools brings some Gregorian chants to victory, and Down To Nowhere dispenses with distorted guitars and screams overall in favor of something more reserved and atmospheric, all for powerful purposes.

Svart Crown managed to be tough on himself without fear of losing his followers and won again.

Verdict: 3/5