Suzanne Hammelman

Beloved woman, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Suzanne Hammelman, 79, from The Villages, FL, peacefully rested in the early morning of February 1.

Suzanne was born in 1940 and grew up in Evansville, IN, with Charles and Anna Mae (Williams) Beshear. In her youth she was an experienced dancer and pianist. During her visit to Bosse High School, she taught piano lessons. She later married Dr. James Hammelman, her loyal husband of 56 years. Jim’s career as an Air Force took him, Sue and their children to Nebraska, Germany, Texas and California before moving to Poseyville, Indiana in 1975. Her love of travel, painting and cooking continued to be cultivated during her military service.

Sue was a multi-faceted personality who enjoyed playing golf, skiing, playing the piano when needed, and being a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, local tercera and bridge clubs. While Sue lovingly raised her children, she graduated and did her Masters in Pedagogy. Ms. Hammelman very much enjoyed her career as a teacher and retired in 2003. Her passion for teaching has touched the lives of her students and she particularly enjoyed seeing “her eyes light up” when they learned to read.

Suzanne’s life was always rooted in her family and they loved and admired her quick wit, her gracious manner and her sweet spirit. Sue was a member of St. Pauls Methodist Church for years and moved to the Village of Faith Baptist Church after moving full-time to The Villages, FL in 2014.