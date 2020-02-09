GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) – Corinne Suter won her first Super G World Cup victory for women on Sunday, a month after winning her first run.

The Swiss coped with difficult conditions on the Kandahar circuit and beat Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer by 0.43 seconds and her Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener by seven tenths.

The Italian Federica Brignone, Mikaela Shiffrins main challenger for the overall victory, finished fifth and closed the gap to the leading American with 145 points.

Shiffrin, who won the Super G World Cup and World Cup title last season, has been taking a break from skiing since her father Jeff Shiffrin’s death last week.

Many racers tried to keep their balance on the track, which caused difficulties due to the icy surface with non-slip snow.

The two winners of the first two Super-G races this season, the German Viktoria Rebensburg and the Italian Sofia Goggia, landed in the safety net after similar crashes. The former two-time overall winner Anna Veith from Austria also failed at the goal, but avoided a hit.

Everyone seems to have avoided injuries, but Rebensburg, who won a downhill this Saturday, had her left knee examined after bumping into a goal as she left the track.

Suter became the fifth winner in five Super G races this season.

The Swiss finished third in Lake Louise, Alberta in December. By winning on Sunday, she overtook Brignone.

The women’s world championship will drive to Kranjska Gora in Slovenia this weekend for a GS and a slalom. The races were moved from Maribor due to lack of snow and mild temperatures.

