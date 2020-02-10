Tabitha Webber

A suspect who tried to use stolen credit cards was found in a Dollar General store in Wildwood.

Tabitha Lynn Webber, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested on Monday for fraud for several reasons after volunteering for an interview with the Wildwood Police Department. During the interview, Webber was faced with surveillance images showing that she was trying to make a purchase using the credit cards stolen from Ocala, according to a Wildwood Police Department arrest report.

The purchase was tried in the store on January 2, and when the credit cards were declined, Webber proceeded to purchase with their own debit card. Webber was identified by a subpoena of bank documents that identified her as the holder of the debit card. She also tried buying gasoline with a stolen credit card at the Sunoco gas station on Main Street in Wildwood.

She was booked in the Sumter County Detention Center for a $ 9,000 bond.