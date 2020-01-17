Suspected lash man, child threatens during home invasion of northwest Houston

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Authorities investigate suspects who flogged as police officers and asked for money.

The Houston police responded to reports of a house invasion of an apartment complex on Neuens Road around 12:30 p.m.

According to the family members, six people were involved in the home invasion: two refugees and four other men.

advertisement

Family members told ABC13 that four men had to identify themselves as police officers to get into the apartment.

Once inside, the suspects asked for money and other valuables before hitting a man with the gun and forcing him into an apartment next door to where the man’s family members lived.

The suspects then threatened the children in the house and asked for cash. When the family said they had no money, the men became violent and fired a gun.

The bullet hit the man on the leg, but no one was seriously injured.

The family says the men got away with their father’s legal fees after searching their home for anything they could find.

The suspects fled the scene when the police arrived. They are looking for suspects in the area.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement