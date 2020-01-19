Suspect throws pieces of concrete into moving ambulances from Cypress Creek EMS

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A Cypress Creek ambulance was targeted by a Thursday evening attack in the Cypress area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Major Mike Lee, the first responders were on FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard when a large piece of concrete was thrown on the windshield while driving.

Thursday night, @CCEMSTX’s first responders were targeted by an attack on 1960 and Ella. Photos show the large piece of concrete that they threw into their windshield while driving. Fortunately, the injuries were minor and charges against a suspect were pending. #EMS #WeHaveYourBack pic.twitter.com/xhOWul9PPG

Photos of the damage show a massive hole in the windshield with broken glass in the passenger seat.

Fortunately, Lee said the injuries were minor and the charges against a suspect are pending.

