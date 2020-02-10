Gregory Allen Smith faces three manslaughter charges after three family members were killed in a crash on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Gregory Allen Smith faces three manslaughter charges after three family members were killed in a crash on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Photo: District 4 of Harris County

Suspect in triple-fatal wreck remains hospitalized while more charges are pending

Prosecutors say additional charges may be pending against a driver charged with the death of three people, including a child, who remained in the hospital after the fiery wreck last week.

30-year-old Gregory Allen Smith was absent on Monday for three charges of manslaughter related to the February 5 crash in northeast Harris County that killed three generations of a family.

According to Sean Teare, director of vehicle crime at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Smith is being treated at Ben Taub Hospital for leg and shoulder pain. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

The driver admitted to the hospital staff that he had smoked PCP before the fatal accident. His whereabouts in the 24 hours before the crash are also examined.

Teare said Smith could charge additional fees. He had been released due to an earlier DWI arrest.

His passenger, who was not immediately identified, is unlikely to be charged with the crash last week. He was also detained for an independent arrest.

The three people killed in the crash were identified as Piedad Romero, their daughter Diana Soriano-Escobar and Soriano-Escobar’s son Ricardo Daniel Escobar Jr. An 11-year-old girl, Soriano-Escobar’s sister, survived.

