LONGWOOD, Bronx – A suspect was charged with attempted murder after police officers ambushed and wounded in two attacks for twelve hours.

Robert Williams was captured after entering a police station on Longwood Avenue in the Bronx and starting shooting before 8 a.m. on Sunday. The police later accused him of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and resistance to the arrest.

Two surveillance camera videos released on social media recorded the shots in District 41 in which an officer sustained arm injuries.

One of the videos shows Williams firing at police officers before he runs out of bullets, lies down and throws his pistol on the floor.

Officials say an officer shot in the arm, returned the fire, but did not hit the suspect.

This policeman was brought to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD. Another policeman is also being treated for minor injuries.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic acts of those in the building who took him into custody do we not speak about police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference on Sunday.

According to sources, Williams was arrested in 2002 for attempted murder and released on parole in 2017. He is known as a “professional criminal”.

In a 2002 case, he shot a person, robbed a woman, vilified her vehicle, and then, according to officials, got involved in a police shootout. The police are currently going through his arrest history.

A woman is also interviewed about the Sunday morning gunshot, but NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said she was not treated as a suspect.

The shots on Sunday morning at the district headquarters took place a few hours after another attack in the same section of the Bronx in which the same suspect was involved.

Two police officers barely escaped life when an armed man shot into their patrol car shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer behind the wheel of the van, identified as Officer Paul Stroffolino, was streaked on the chin and neck, but avoided serious injuries.

Stroffolino was released from the hospital on Sunday morning with the applause of other police officers.

Commissioner Shea said at a late evening press conference that the attack “should outrage all New Yorkers” and described the shootout as “attempted murder”.

Another surveillance video shows the police car moving away from the fired shots. The video shows a man in black pointing a gun at the van and seen with a pistol in his hand as he walks away from the scene.

The commissioner also attacked criminal justice reform activists who have held demonstrations against excessive police violence in recent months, including a major protest in the Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests helped create an environment against the police.

“These things have nothing to do with each other. We recently had people walking through the streets of New York City,” said Shea. “Words are important. And words influence people’s behavior.”

Shea has provided no evidence that the shooter knew or was affected by these protests during the attacks this weekend.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who won office partly in part because of a promise to reform overly aggressive policing for minority communities, also suggested that the police had a right to protest, but the mood against the police had gotten out of control.

“Anyone who triggers hatred of our officers helps and encourages this kind of atmosphere, which is unacceptable,” said de Blasio. “You could protest for anything you believe in, but you can’t viciously attack those who are here to protect us. That creates such a dynamic.”

Governor Cuomo also released a statement on the two attacks.

“I am horrified by the two attacks on NYPD officials that took place in the Bronx last night and this morning. Law enforcement officers in New York City are risking their lives every day to protect us and deserve our respect and appreciation “I have asked the New York State Police to contact the New York City Police Department for the assistance they need. We have no tolerance for any form of law enforcement attack and those responsible are held fully accountable for the law.”

The New York City Police Benevolent Association also responded with a statement.

“It is a double miracle that we are not currently preparing for two funerals. We have repeatedly warned against these targeted attacks. Hatred and violence against police officers continue to increase. Good luck and kind words not.” enough to keep police officers or the public safe. Our elected officials have to listen to us and work with us – not against us – to improve the deteriorating environment on our streets. “

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project’s Advocacy Group, pushed back against protests and said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and de Blasio to label the shooter’s behavior as a result of the demonstrations and demonstrators being legitimate Protest wisely. “

Gangi said that there was “no defense for a madman who opened fire on the police”.

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu’s death were “nothing more than the worst memories.”

