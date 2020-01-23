Suspect asks for summons from Gov. Northam in stepdaughter's death case, says antidepressant testimony relevant

advertisement

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Wesley Hadsell, accused of killing his adopted stepdaughter, requested a summons from Governor Ralph Northam because the governor served as his stepdaughter’s doctor.

The defense said in court that Northam Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell had prescribed an antidepressant, notriptyline, as a doctor in Norfolk in January 2015.

The subpoena reads that AJ’s mother had previously said that AJ had no history of depression, and claims that Northam’s statement about why he prescribed AJ for an antidepressant and his overall treatment of her is extremely relevant to the case.

“AJ Hadsell’s medical records have been summoned and Dr. Northam was her treating physician,” the summons reads. “In combination with the attached diary entries and other evidence to be submitted during the trial, it would be reasonable for the jury to assume that the deceased has committed suicide and thus cancels the murder charge.”

Wesley was charged with killing AJ and hiding her body in November 2018. AJ was reported missing in March 2015 after returning home from Springwood University’s spring break. Her body was found in April 2015 behind a house in Southampton County.

The medical researcher said AJ died of acute heroin poisoning.

