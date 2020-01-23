Suspect arrested in the death of baby | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 23 2020 / 09:14 AM CST / Updated: Jan 23 2020 / 09:14 AM CST

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police report arresting a suspect involved in the death of a baby.

On January 14, officers responded to the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive at 11:58 am following a 911 call related to an unresponsive and non-breathing two-month-old male baby.

advertisement

Upon arrival of the officer, they immediately began resuscitating until paramedics from the Killeen Fire Department arrived and brought the child to Advent Health.

At about 1 p.m., Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman declared the child, Quan Kendrick Devin Scott, deceased and ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Through the investigation, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, revealed that a caregiver had intentionally caused injury to the child.

The Bell County District Attorney office reviewed this case and sent back a complaint in which Shaniquie Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 29, was charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury.

Justice Justice Bill Cooke attracted Parker and set her band at $ 1,000,000.

The suspect is currently waiting for transport to Bell County prison.

Investigators with the special victims department of the criminal investigation department continue to investigate this death and information is released as it becomes available.

.

advertisement