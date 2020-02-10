It shouldn’t take that long. Natalie Anderson won the 29th season of Survivor (San Juan del Sur) with a late climb that separated her from the pack. Natalie showed an impressive range of physical and social skills mixed with a tongue that could express when she wanted (just ask John Rocker). This is also the reason why twin seasons Nadiya occupied her in two seasons of The Amazing Race before she left for the island.

It only seemed a matter of time before Natalie returned, and in fact, she should be doing that for season 34 (Game Changers). She was two days away from her flight to Fiji … and then the doctors entered. Natalie had suffered a debilitating concussion that devastated her life. She had hoped the symptoms would subside at the beginning of the shoot. They didn’t and they only had to withdraw from the game a few days before the game started. Even worse, the reality TV champion feared permanent damage. “The doctors told me I would never be myself again,” says the champion of San Juan del Sur.

But Natale is back. Back to yourself and back to Survivor. It took 18 months for her to rest, recover, and get medical care, but the New Jersey CrossFit fiend is back and operating at “110 percent” for her late survivor return to Winners at War (premiere Wednesday on CBS). We met Natalie in Fiji shortly before filming and she talked about her long and painful journey back to the island.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: I’m sitting here with Survivor’s winner: San Juan del Sur, Natalie Anderson.

NATALIE ANDERSON: Wassup, Wassup?

You are back!

Yes, finally.

You almost came back, right?

I know let the fans down. Sierra was my backup (for Game Changers) but I was injured. It was shit, but it’s part of me. I am crazy and ruthless. But this season I was very careful when they occupied me so as not to break in any way. I’m here so I’m excited!

How hard was that, Natalie? You come back to play this game in season 34 and I know you wanted to do it and then your body just wasn’t willing and able.

It was strange because I went through the whole casting process and had all these visions about how I would play and I thought I was very well placed with the tribes and how they were ultimately occupied. There were some big players I could have used in my defense, but it’s what it is. It is life and everything happens for a reason. Maybe this should be my second time and not my third. But it was shit.

How jealous is Nadiya that you are here?

Nadiya is not jealous at all! She is busy raising her baby. Nadiya gave birth to her baby – she is about 3 months old – so hopefully Baby Trinity and Nadiya can spend a few hours with me on the beach if I can make it and have family visits.

We have just received the Nadiya update, now we are getting the Natalie update. It’s been more than five years since you were last at Survivor. Tell everyone what you’ve been up to.

After Survivor had met my requirements, I completed a graduate college for sports training. I’ve always wanted to do something sports science. Unfortunately, I had this crazy concussion during my master’s degree and, thank God for the survivors’ money, I was able to spend a year and a half recovering. For me it is of no great value to be happy and healthy. Everyone always asks me, “What were you talking about?” And I didn’t buy anything extravagant with my survivor money. But I paid a lot of money to get well and basically lose my job, lose my life and use my money to get my brain healed. It took me a year and a half and now I’m stronger and better. So it’s great to be 110 percent.

After that I trained CrossFit again and now I work as a full-time coach for CrossFit. I train in two gyms and therefore I always say: “Two wrong jobs correspond to one real job”, right? Basically, I did cross-fitting, trained and trained.

It’s nice to see you so happy. I know the struggles you’ve been through and you and I have spoken a lot about it over the years. It is so nice to see that it was really worth spending this time and money on yourself and paying dividends.

Yes, I’m really happy to be able to do that. I know many people who suffer some injuries. You don’t have the financial situation to basically free yourself and say, “I come first and my health comes first.” It was great to be able to do that. I think it is proof that I will be 110 percent when I come back and this time I am stronger and more mental. And the doctors told me I would never be myself again. The fact that I feel stronger and mentally stronger speaks for myself and my mental grasp of never giving up on anything. Hopefully I can translate that into the game.

Why do you come back and do the game? Why come back five and a half years later?

I would never be able to say no to Survivor. No matter what situation I am in. The last time the doctors told me not to play. I didn’t call and if it were up to me I would have played. But I was glad that the doctors called me or not to play. Season 40 is so epic, the fact that they’re all winners and I’m all about women. So at the beginning I just want to be able to kick your ass with these girls. Make sure a boy is voted out first because it was a girl in my season.

In most seasons, it’s a girl for no reason. Reem was voted out last season and she was much stronger than half of these idiots, especially Keith! And Keith said, “You said you were going to vote the weakest player.” No, hello, Keith is the weakest player, vote him up. It’s like this in every damn season of Survivor, so I just hope we can show them, we can stick together and show them that the power is female.

After being so close, could you see Game Changers or not? I had your biography!

Pictures and everything.

You were ready to go and the carpet was pulled out from under you at the last second. Could you see and enjoy this season or was it difficult?

It was difficult at the beginning. I boycotted it in the beginning and then I thought, “You know, it’s not Sierra’s fault. It’s none other than my fault.” So I looked at it and was really happy with how the game went. I felt like a lot of players came out early, which would have been a lot of fun, but you can never predict that with Survivor. I didn’t mind Sarah winning, but at the same time I felt that it would have been a perfect platform for me and my kind of game. It was bittersweet, but I let it go.

How have you changed as a person? What do you bring emotionally, intellectually and personally into the game that could be different from 11 seasons ago?

I think I’ve been through so much in the past three years. I had an operation on my knee, had a concussion, and then had a crazy burning sensation on my face. And so I keep saying to myself: “Bad things come in threes, maybe it’s time for a bit of luck?” One thing I would say is that it’s proven – I knew I was strong, I knew I was mentally strong – But when I went through what I thought this year, I feel like that everything has a reason. All my suffering, all my sad days. I always say this like the last time I cried, I cried during concussion and before that I cried during Survivor. So tears don’t come easily to me. But I feel very grown. I have become mentally healthier and I really know how much I can do if I commit to it. It’s a long way for Survivor.

You are sitting here with nine other women. You know who they are and you probably have your own guesses who else might be here. Who do you want to work with? Who are your friends outside of the game and want to bring that into play? Or have you seen them play and think you can work well with them?

I’m not one of those survivor players hanging out with other survivor players. I don’t have many connections outside of the game. The only person I hope to be here is Jeremy because he’s the only one I would have played with, because no one in my season is a winner, obviously next to the two of us. I don’t meet anyone outside of the game. I don’t go to fundraisers, I don’t go to rallies, I don’t go to social endeavors. And that’s why I’m nervous that it could be a bad thing because a lot of people are really social. I have no external connections. Obviously I would be working with Jeremy as this is one of the external connections I have had and it is a real relationship. It wasn’t formed on some bulls – like, “Hey, we’re going to work on this game together, let’s work together.”

I think I would like to work with girls from the chicks, and I would like to work with Sarah and Sandra based on the games I attended. Sandra because she is crazy and would be a great sign for me. The other women, that’s really intimidating because they see them playing … We’re all a bunch of assholes, like Drew says. I think as long as we can’t let this get in the way and just focus on being together in the beginning. I don’t know, I’m excited to work with Par, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to work with her, but a little nervous about her gameplay.

This game developed so quickly. Even in recent seasons there have been such new elements as Edge of Extinction and other twists on the way. Have you been up to date with this and are you afraid that some of these things were not part of the game when you were playing? At least not that much.

It’s crazy all the new twists. I like the twists because there is scope for a player like me to join and I think I’m really good on the fly. So if someone came in with this huge strategy and CBS brought that crazy twist into the game, some people might be amazed. And for me it’s easy: “Yes, let’s join in.” I think that would be in my best interest. Even in my season when they introduced this strange duel and we went into exile. For me I was like: “Cool, I volunteer for exile”, I gave up the reward. So for me I can roll with the punches as long as they always keep the true integrity of the social game intact. It’s good. I like the twists, so hopefully there is something crazy but not too crazy this season.

You only dropped a few S-bombs. The last time I spoke to you and your sister on site, you lost six per set. Do you curse more when you’re together? Is it an enhanced effect?

I think I curse more when I’m with Nadiya, but I also applied to be a police officer in my hometown of Connecticut and there was so much social media that I got all the way to the main interview and then they all found it these social media from me and me look like a fucking pirate. So they said, “Yeah, okay, maybe not.” And then when I applied to graduate school, I thought about swearing, and at the end of the day, I think women have a bad reputation – because if a dude swore a cop, they’d never judge him as a potty mouth. But as a girl, it’s the society we live in, so maybe I’m just getting a little tame. Even when I coach CrossFit, I technically have to make burpees and then I don’t try to swear.

What is your favorite curse word?

Obviously f—.

You like that? Simply classic.

Yes. You can use it at any time.

Any variations you like?

No, I’m very classic with that, that’s all I do. That and of course the other stuff, but f – is my favorite.

How do other players see you? What do you think when they assess you, do they see you?

I think if people judged me in my season I would be an attractive person to work with because I was so loyal to my alliance until it obviously outsmarted me. It starts! And they saw that even though he was voted out, I was loyal to Jeremy and that I did things in his name and in Nadiya’s name. I think they will obviously know that I am a physical threat because I obviously cannot hide my muscles. Especially with the trunk of the chicks, I feel that I will be the muscle of the trunk, and so I have a feeling that they will see me as a physical asset to the trunk. I hope they don’t use that on me because they might intimidate them. At the same time, hopefully they will use me in challenges at the beginning. And then you know I was obviously lively when you watched me cursing John Rocker. You know I’m not a humble player and I was aggressive and crazy.

I think you spoke for all of America when you cursed John Rocker.

Yes, 100 percent.

What is your biggest weakness in this game? What’s your blind spot

My biggest weakness would be puzzles and memory problems. This is a pre-vibration. It was always a problem. And then I think my blind spot, I feel like I could cradle myself in that comfort zone if I tried to protect someone as much as I tried to protect Nadiya. But Nadiya is not in the game, which is always an asset to me. I went blind because I was so loyal to Jeremy, and I haven’t seen the rest of my Quote-Unquote alliance take this dodgy step behind our backs because I was so steadfast and so loyal in our alliance. I just have to make sure that despite my loyalty, I have my third eye open.

The last time you had very interesting circumstances was because you were at The Amazing Race with your sister, you weren’t really a fan of the show, you didn’t know the show at the time, and you came in with your sister at Blood vs. Water twist. Now you come back as the winner, very different. Are you more nervous, less nervous, about the same?

I think I’m more nervous. I came in with Nadiya with zero expectations. I said, “Let’s go.” Amazing race, I got through all the way, to the end, the second time when I was voted out first. So I said, “Anyway.” At that point, I was experiencing the high of the high and then the low of the low when I was kicked off at Amazing Race. When Nadiya and I came in, it was just like, “Let’s go on this adventure. It’s what it is. What happens, happens.” And so it obviously became a great experience. For me, I have no regrets about my game or about how it went and I didn’t put any pressure on myself. That was great.

There is a lot of pressure this time. I think everyone will put pressure on themselves because we are all winners. At the same time, some people have already lost in Survivor, so I feel that this type of pressure is easing somewhat. I have never written a single vote against myself, my entire game, until the end, obviously to win. Once my name is written down and I am not voted out and it happens, I think I can just breathe and then just play. But I’m much more nervous this time.

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

Related content:

– Adam Klein on why he is blessed as a goat in Winners at War

– Jenise Stapley wants to prove that she has earned her place in Winners at War

– Jeremy Collins misses Winners at War the Edge of Extinction twist

– Sarah Lacina on overcoming her “resting bitch face” for “Winners at War”

– Ben Driebergen wants to prove that he’s not just one

– Sophie Clarke passed out and finally has the reputation of playing Survivor again

– Nick Wilson on the dangers of being the youngest winner of Winners at War

—Danni Boatwright reveals her only weakness in “Winners at War”

—Tony Vlachos on why “Losing Helped Me” for “Winners at War”

– Parvati Shallow wants to kill the night king (a.k.a. Sandra)

—Wendell Holland on the reasons why he has to “deter” Survivor: Winners at War

– Kim Spradlin-Wolfe on defending her best survivor crown

—Tyson Apostol on why he is “one of the best survivor players of all time”

– Michele Fitzgerald wants to prove that she deserves to win Survivor

– Yul Kwon, why he feels liberated when he storms Survivor: Winners at War

– Amber Mariano, why the time was perfect to return to Survivor

—Ethan Zohn on “I didn’t feel like I was alive long enough to play Survivor again”

Episode recaps

Previous

S39 E14 summary Survivor season finale: the end By Dalton Ross

S39 E13 summary Looking back at the survivors: A player is removed from the game for the first time By Dalton Ross

S39 E12 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Difficult to predict By Dalton Ross

S39 E11 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Seize the Opportunity By Dalton Ross

S39 E10 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: What’s Next? By Dalton Ross

S39 E8 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Everything Goes To Hell By Dalton Ross

S39 E7 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Social Policy or Strategy? By Dalton Ross

S39 E6 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Elaine’s sneak attack By Dalton Ross

S39 E5 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: Feast here By Dalton Ross

S39 E4 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Noura’s big (and really bad) lie By Dalton Ross

S39 E3 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Quest for fire By Dalton Ross

S39 E2 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: No time for a nap By Dalton Ross

S39 E1 summary Survivor: Island of the Idols premiere review: the game begins By Dalton Ross

S38 E14 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction season finale: did the right person win? By Dalton Ross

S38 E13 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: Devens makes a show By Dalton Ross

S38 E12 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Beware of the trap of loved ones By Dalton Ross

S38 E11 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A War Against Wardog By Patrick Gomez

S38 E10 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: War Against Returning Players By Dalton Ross

S38 E9 Recap Survivor: On the verge of extinction Summary: Tribal Council is fun By Dalton Ross

S38 E8 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A family (visit) torn to pieces By Dalton Ross

S38 E7 Recap Looking back at the survivors: Two people have left Edge of Extinction By Dalton Ross

S38 E5 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Revenge of the Newbies By Dalton Ross

S38 E4 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Swap tribal members until they drop By Dalton Ross

Next

Jeff Probst leads adventures in the ultimate (and original) reality series.

kind

Seasons

genre

premiere

Creator

actor

network

Complete coverage

Available for streaming on