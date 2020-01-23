Survivors: Kim Spradlin-Wolfe on defending her best ever crown | EW.com

advertisement

Kim Spradlin was no one when she first played Survivor. And this relative anonymity helped the stealth assassin dominate Survivor: One World and take home the million dollar prize. Indeed, your run was so dominant that many – including yours – consider it the best one-year performance ever.

That means that today’s Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, who has married and given birth to three children since her first appearance in the series, could be the biggest of them all even in a season full of big goals if Survivor: Winners at War starts on February 12 on CBS. Is Kim afraid that her reputation will put her in immediate danger on the island? How do the big changes in your life make you a different player in the game? And what does it think of its competition? We asked the survival legend for all of this and more when we discussed it on location in Fiji before the start of season 40. Your answers are waiting for us.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: So I voted you the best single-season winner ever. and I know that I am not alone with this belief. How do you feel about it Does that put extra pressure on you?

KIM SPRADLIN-WOLFE: Yes, first of all thanks. And yes, it is both. I really appreciated being anonymous in my first season. But now all these articles and top 5, top 10 rankings are not doing me a favor this time. But I think I’m still fine. I love that and it flatters me that I’ve read something like this in recent years. But I think there are people out here who have had more days in the game, had bigger resumes and hopefully seem to be bigger threats. So I hope that I can’t concentrate too much on the first day.

Seven, eight years have passed since you played this game. Let’s give people the update. What have you been up to?

I have done many things. The last time I came, I had a messy divorce. 28 years old. Single. Independently. I had a couple of wedding salons. And since the game, I’ve married again, which I never expected. But honestly, that made me clear in the game that I really wanted to. So I got married again and had three children as quickly as humanly possible. So they’re all within 26 months of each other. Now I have a 3, 4 and 5 year old. And my life is sweet, honest. It’s just that good. So it was difficult to walk.

Was it?

Yes. Super hard to leave.

Was it difficult when you got the call, but an automatic yes? Or did you have to think about it?

Yes, it was a big consideration for me. There was always a part of me who wanted to play, but my first answer was no. I just couldn’t think of a way to leave my three children at that age. And then we talked about it for a while and I said, “It’s a no.” And my husband said, “Yes, it’s a no.” And then, a week later, I said, “I don’t know, I’m asking just me if I should have the conversation. “He said:” You will do it. I just know the fact that you even put a question mark on it. “So there were green traffic lights. And I really wanted to think about whether I really should and when I dug into the depths and looked for a soul, it was a yes. So here I am.

Have they ever come up to you in the past to play again? Or did you know that you are pregnant or have only one child?

Yes, they called a few times when I was pregnant or had a newborn, and that was a simple no. And so it was really the first time. And frankly, I want my children to experience this. You don’t even know what survivor is. You haven’t seen my season. We never really talked about being there. And so I love the thought that they see their mother doing something adventurous and difficult while they are alive.

Kim, how does it make you a different player considering how different you are from one person?

That’s a good question. I think I’m completely the same and completely different at the same time. I mean, I have many of the same traits that I think made me feel good the first time. And this time I think I can grind a lot harder than last time. I mean having three babies in three years was more than anything I had ever experienced. A whole new tired. Natural birth. You just want to die. So if I had to do survivor or natural delivery again, that would be a mistake. They’re both a kick in the ass.

And they are often compared because you forget how heavy they are.

They are! That is exactly right. That’s why I often compare them, yes. I mean, there is total PTSD, and then go away and ask yourself, “Yeah, I could do that again.” But if I approach it, I’m afraid. It is absolutely miserable, physically.

You sit out here and are here with nine other women before the game. You don’t know who else will be out here. I am sure that you made your own guesses and maybe have some ideas. and maybe they’re right and maybe not. Who do you want to work with from the people you’ve seen?

God it’s so funny. I feel like one of the things that make me good about this game is that I’m good at reading a room. And I don’t know It’s really hard for me to say. I can guess now and everything could change day 1. I love Sandra. There is only one thing about Sandra that I get. I do not know what it is. And of course everyone scares me. It scares me, but I like it. I could see how I worked with her. I really like Amber. I think Amber will be interesting to see. She’s probably been thinking a lot about this game or whatever in the past 10 years, so she’s likely to bring a lot more with her than people might not expect. I like Sophie. I always liked Sophie. She is smart. And it scares me too. They all scare me a little.

How much do you know these people

I don’t know her well. I’ve met most of them once or twice. I try to think about whether I actually had a long conversation with one of them and I don’t think I did. I met Sarah at the finals, but no real friendships with people I chat with. So I hope I’m not the outsider. I don’t know how many of them have real relationships.

Well, that’s always the question when you get back into the player season, isn’t it?

Yes. I honestly know some of the guys better.

It’s interesting because you’re not from Survivor’s beginnings, but even since your season, which was season 24, the learning curve has changed a lot for you in terms of the benefits and new twists it brought ?

Oh definitely. I know this will be a completely different game. And frankly, that’s how I want to do it. I come into play with a completely clean board. I don’t want to think about what I did last time. I want this to be a fresh start. It is a new game. They are new people. I think my mistake would be to think about what I did last time and what worked and what didn’t. You have to start over, read the situation and adapt. But yes, it’s a completely different game. I think it could get a little older. I just won’t be surprised. I think there are some people who would like to see this here. Just because they played that way and they don’t like how the game has changed. So it will be fascinating to see.

How do you think others see you? What is the book about Kim Spradlin?

Of course, I don’t like praising myself, so it’s hard for me. I think I tend to undercut myself, which at the moment I think is bad service for myself because I think underestimating how people see me would be a mistake, so I have to be honest his. And I think they think I’m fairly legitimate. I am sure that I am on the list of some people’s names that people are worried about. So if I can get through the first few days, I can get in there. If they don’t shoot at me, I might be fine.

What’s your biggest weakness? They are so round and that is why they are so regarded. What is the only thing to worry about when you come back into the game and think, “That could be my Achilles’ heel?”

I dont know. That is the problem, I think.

This is their problem because you are so good. This is your problem, it is not your problem.

I know what are some things that I could do wrong and I will definitely try not to do these things wrong.

Tell me about your headroom going into this game. Are you more or less nervous than last time?

Much less.

Because you went through it?

Yes, I think I know what to expect. I just don’t feel so green. But I also think I’m much more confident than I was then. I mean, my confidence was so shaken when I got out of here at 28. And I had been a really confident person all my life, but I had been through this divorce and it was such a mess that I questioned everything about myself and myself whether I could make good decisions or not. And so I really got a lot out of it the last time I was out here.

Because I thought, “Oh, I can make good decisions and trust my intuition and I can trust myself again.” I made a lot of good decisions that were really nice life choices. And so I think I feel absolutely confident about getting out of here. People say “you have to prove something” and I say “yes and no”. This game goes as it goes and I can play an absolutely flawless game and be a genius and go home first. All of that just can’t be controlled. So you have to come to terms with the fact that there is a lot that cannot be controlled here.

How is it different to play against all new players than you were last and you saw the nine other people you are here with now – they are not new players? And they are very accomplished players. How do you go about playing differently when you know that?

Well, it’s completely different. It’s a much higher level of play than the people I played with last time. There are no simple passports in the room. And yet there is still a room.

Don’t you think the other tribe will gain immunity and then decide to go to the tribal council anyway? Don’t you think that will happen again, Kim?

No, I don’t think that will happen this time. Yes, I will not give names, so I am tempted. Much higher game level. And yet there is still a tribe and there are people and I think there is still room for people to fall. There is room for people who are too confident. It just gets more subtle, I think. This group is highly intelligent and emotionally intelligent.

Don’t make me look bad if you’re ranked the best. Don’t come out of here and lay an egg and make me look bad, okay?

That will be my motivation.

That should definitely be your motivation.

That is what I will keep at the core of my person.

Forget about taking care of the kids at home with another massive check. That’s why you play this game. Yes. It is for you, Dalton.

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

